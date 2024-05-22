How keeping bees can affect your mental well-being

The English poet William Blake famously said, “The busy bee has no time for sorrow.”

Turns out, his proverb would hold more true literally than the simple figurative meaning of keeping oneself busy. Bees, as it turns out, are not only good pollinators and an indicator of environmental health, they also greatly improve the mental well-being of those who keep them.

In a new study published in the journal Frontiers in Psychology, in March 2024, researchers found that beekeeping has been a source of pride and togetherness for beekeepers along with offering a sense of contribution to the ‘greater good’ and psychological growth and relation.

All are attributes that make people feel good about themselves.

Researchers examined 30 farmers in Ireland who were given bee hives for a project called ‘Let it Bee’ that aimed to protect rapidly deteriorating water sources in the region from slurry spills and harmful agricultural practices.

The ‘Let It Bee’ project is an example of a project in which scientists study the impact of environment-related initiatives on the mental well-being of beekeepers and their families.

Twelve of these farmers were interviewed to check if beekeeping had had a positive impact on their mental well-being.

The researchers analysed the data from the interviews against a new paradigm called positive psychology. This new paradigm of scientific study flips the script on ‘well-being’ from trying to rule out disease and disorders to using available emotional, psychological, and social tools to achieve ‘flourishing’— the zenith of emotional, psychological, and social functioning.

According to this model, cultivating these tools could prevent t mental illnesses and mood disorders and help live with more mental resilience.

The study noted five central themes that emerged from the project. First: all the beekeepers felt a sense of pride in their ventures. Second: beekeepers derived a sense of togetherness that boosted their connections (with family), kindness and confidence, and gave them support and kept them engaged.

Third: researchers noted that beekeeping added value to the participants through three main themes: growth, flow and restoration. The beekeepers said they understood a lot about the upkeep of bees. They often lost track of time and their self-awareness (skipped lunch) while tending to the bees and also felt a range of positive emotions such as calmness, awe, and serenity while watching the bees at work.

Fourth, all the participants felt their work was for the ‘greater good’ and that their pursuit enabled them to see beyond honey production and be more aware of the natural world around them.

Finally, looking after the bees helped the participants build their strengths. For instance, those who wanted to reconnect with nature found a way through beekeeping, and those who wanted to educate others participated in bee clubs and taught others beekeeping skills.

The mental health benefits of being close to nature are not limited to keeping bees. Birdwatching has also been shown to be highly beneficial for mental well-being, according to another study published this month in the Journal of Environmental Psychology. This particular study examined college-going students and noted that 30 minutes of birdwatching every week reduced stress and anxiety, reduce depression, alleviatemood and even increase attention.

