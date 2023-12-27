MIT scientists convert CO2 to powdery fuel

December 27, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST

In a breakthrough, a team of scientists from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has developed a process to transform carbon dioxide (CO2) – a crucial greenhouse gas whose atmospheric levels are the primary focus of the world’s fight to stave off the worst of climate change – into a powdery fuel.

The method has the potential to address challenges in long-term energy storage and offer a sustainable alternative to conventional batteries.

Converting CO2 to a clean fuel has been an almost century-long endeavour, but the gas is very hard to work with, according to scientists.

Now, the researchers at MIT have successfully converted the gas into a clean as well as cheap fuel that can also be stored for long periods of time. The process is capable of transforming carbon dioxide into sodium formate. This versatile substance can exist in both liquid and solid states, resembling the functionality of hydrogen or methanol.

The first part of this process is capturing the carbon. To do this, alkaline solutions of sodium or potassium are used are used to capture the carbon dioxide from power plant emissions or even from the open air

Then, the carbon dioxide is converted into an intermediate form called liquid metal bicarbonate. Finally, in an electrolyser, this liquid transforms into liquid potassium or sodium formate through electrochemical processes. The resulting highly concentrated liquid formate solution can then be dried, using evaporation, which leaves behind a stable powder. This powder demonstrates exceptional stability, allowing it to be stored in conventional steel tanks for extended periods, ranging from years to even decades. The process attains a carbon dioxide conversion rate exceeding 90%.

The end product closely resembles a commercially available potassium or sodium formate that has been used for years to melt ice on highways and airports.

In November 2022, Ju Li, the MIT professor who led the research group, attended a conference where he met Dawei Xi, a doctoral student at Harvard University. Xi’s scepticism about the conversion efficiency of captured CO2 led to valuable discussions and collaboration.

With the addition of Zhen Zhang, one of Li’s graduate students, the team identified and addressed kinks in the electrochemical reaction and ultimately zeroed in on an efficient way to convert captured CO2 into a stable fuel.

The researchers also designed a refrigerator-sized fuel cell that uses a liquefied version of the power to produce electricity that they have said can be used to power homes. Li envisioned the technology as a kind of “artificial wood” in a press release.

While the breakthrough is promising, the researchers have acknowledged that scaling up their solution into a commercial product will be difficult, with space and funds being the principal constraints. The team is currently seeking partnerships with commercial companies interested in their process and exploring incorporating this technology to meet CO2 emission reduction goals in industry.

