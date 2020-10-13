Meet the Nobel Women

Last week when the 2020 Nobel Prizes were announced only four women made it to the list.

Between 1901 and 2020, a very small fraction, of just 57 women have won the Nobel Prize.

In 1903, Marie Curie became the first woman Nobel Laureate when she won the Physics Prize for her work on radiation. It took about six decades for another woman to win the Prize in Physics - Maria Goeppert-Mayer, shared the Prize with Wigner and Jensen in 1963.

Marie Curie’s opening words during her first Sorbonne lecture on November 5, 1906. | Photo Credit: The Maryland Science Center/flickr

In 1911, Marie Curie became the first woman to have been bestowed with this honour in Chemistry.

In Physiology and Medicine, after the first female winner Gerty Theresa Cori won in 1947, there was a gap of 30 years before Rosalyn Yalow won.

Revisiting history, one finds several notable women scientists who contributed substantially to scientific research but were ignored by the Nobel committee. Many studies have noted that female scientists continue to face discrimination and unequal pay across the STEM fields.

