All about white phosphorus

November 01, 2023 04:13 pm | Updated 04:13 pm IST

Priyali Prakash

In the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, rights groups Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have accused Israel of using white phosphorus munitions in Gaza. White phosphorus is a substance that the World Health Organisation (WHO) defines as an incendiary agent. Its use is subject to international humanitarian law. 

Structure and physical properties 

White phosphorus is one of the three allotropes of phosphorus. (Allotropes are different structures of the same element, like diamond and graphite are allotropes of carbon.) The other two are red and black phosphorus.

White contains four phosphorus atoms (P4) in a tetrahedral, or pyramidal, arrangement. It has an unpleasant odour and is highly toxic. White phosphorus is known for being very unstable: it burns rapidly when exposed to air at just around 30 degrees Celsius, i.e. it is pyrophoric. And because of its pyrophoricity, white phosphorus is stored in water.

The tetrahedral arrangement of P4 creates an angle strain in the molecule. That is the bond angles within the P4 molecule are deviated from the ideal angles. This tension means the molecule always has more potential energy than it needs to, leading to its unstable character.

German alchemist Henning Brand accidentally discovered white phosphorus in the 17th century, but scholars didn’t realise its full potential until much later. 

Commercially, white phosphorus is prepared from phosphate rocks.

White phosphorus as a weapon 

When white phosphorus burns, it produces white fumes of phosphorus pentoxide, which can be opaque enough to obscure one’s view of their surroundings.

A white phosphorus fire is also difficult to extinguish. It continues to burn until it has been completely oxidised or its oxygen supply is exhausted. White phosphorus sticks to surfaces and clothes and burns the skin, even penetrating through bones.  

Despite the dangers it poses, the Chemical Weapons Convention doesn’t identify white phosphorus as a chemical weapon. This is because the substance is a weapon as a result of the heat it produces, rather than its chemical activity.

Hazard levels 

According to hazard classes under the Globally Harmonised System of Classification and Labelling of Chemicals, white phosphorus is also fatal if swallowed or inhaled, and is deadly to aquatic life.

