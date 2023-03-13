  1. China’s massive Hainan bet - Beijing is relying on an unlikely destination, a lush tropical island, to launch what some hope will be a second round of reforms and open up the Chinese economy. Read Ananth Krishnan’s reportage.
  2. The Saudi-Iran agreement signed in Beijing on Friday, if successful, will have far-reaching impacts worldwide. India is yet to comment, but what does the development mean for India? Suhasini Haidar probes.
  3. What is the new U.K. policy on refugees? Narayan Lakshman writes on why the UN refugee agency and the EU have criticised the Illegal Migration Bill.
  4. Also read The Hindu’s editorial on the U.K.’s new ‘Illegal Migration Law’ - Western democracies are belittling the contribution of immigrants.
  5. Using Ukraine as a bellwether is a path to tragedy: Former NSA M.K. Narayanan argues that it would be a gross misreading of the situation if the U.S. were to attempt the containment of China, paving the way for a new world conflict.