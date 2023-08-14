  1. Former National Security Adviser M.K. Narayanan, writing on China’s world view, argues why Beijing might need to come up with an alternative theory of modernity if at all it hopes to beat the West’s free market concepts and beliefs, but the odds are stacked against it.
  2. As India sharpens its semiconductor industry focus, it needs a whole-of-government approach and could learn from the CHIPS Act of the U.S., write Vishwanath Madhugiri and Pranay Kotasthane.
  3. S. Akbar Zaidi on Pakistan’s political roller coaster and how the country, with the jailing of Imran Khan, has entered a familiar cycle.
  4. Stanly Johny on Abdourahamane Tchiani, Niger’s coup leader who has consolidated support among the Generals but is facing growing regional and international pressure to restore the ousted President.
  5. Srinivasan Ramani on the scramble to save the Amazon rainforest.