  1. Sobriety after the euphoria of the U.S. state visit: While India cannot be the kind of ally that America wants, New Delhi must use the outcome of the Prime Minister’s successful state visit to skilfully function as a ‘bridge power’, writes M.K. Narayanan.
  2. In short mutiny, the tarnishing of Putin’s aura of power: The Wagner mutiny is a microcosm of what has gone wrong for the Russian President ever since the war on Ukraine began, writes Stanly Johny.
  3. India should refuse America’s ‘NATO Plus’ bait: The focus of this NATO framework is on containing China, and joining it has the potential to undermine India’s autonomy, writes Sakti Prasad Srichandan.
  4. Why is China limiting exports of raw materials?: Which are the industries likely to be impacted if supply of gallium and germanium are controlled? What are the particularities of the restrictions being imposed? Is it a response to Western sanctions? How will India be affected? writes Saptaparno Ghosh.
  5. Threads | A new digital town square: Meta’s new platform seeks to take over the microblogging space that Twitter has dominated for over a decade, writes PJ George.