On March 13, Anthony Albanese, Rishi Sunak and Joe Biden, leaders of Australia, the U.K. and the U.S., appeared in front of the USS Missouri, a Virginia-class nuclear-powered attack submarine, in San Diego, California, to unveil how they plan to put in place a decades-long partnership in undersea military systems and strategic technology. The meat of the plan, as The Hindu’s Diksha Munjal outlines in this explainer on what exactly the AUKUS pact entails, involves the three countries operating integrated and interoperable nuclear-powered submarine fleets, with the blueprint envisioning a phased rollout stretching until the mid-2050s.

The plan, no doubt, will have far-reaching consequences for the security of the Indo-Pacific region and India as well. What brought the three countries together, writes Stanly Johny, The Hindu’s International Affairs Editor, was their shared concern about China’s rise. However, putting in place the plan will require, as he explains, enormous long-term investments from the three countries.

China, expectedly, reacted strongly to the announcement, saying it was going “down the wrong and dangerous path” and undermined nuclear non-proliferation. Beijing has called on the IAEA to intervene and for the three countries to put the plan on hold until there is consensus among the IAEA’s members.

The Hindu’s Suhasini Haidar spoke to Australia’s High Commissioner to India Barry O’ Farrell, who said the AUKUS “is effectively a technology compact.” “It is a way for Australia to get access to nuclear power technology for a new class of four submarines to provide better capability for the defence of Australia and for our interests across the region,” he said. “Some people have tried to present it as an alliance or a pact. It’s nothing more than in essence, getting U.S. technology through the U.K. for Australian submarines.” As for the India-U.S.-Australia-Japan Quad grouping, he noted it was “not a military construct, but is a strategic one”. You can read the interview here.

For New Delhi, which has seemed hesitant to explore security aspects of the Quad, AUKUS gives it a breather in the Indo-Pacific military calculus, said an editorial in The Hindu, adding that India, as a voice for the global south, must do what it can to ensure that the announcement does not exacerbate already sharp divides between U.S.-led alliances and the Russia-China combine, and proves to be a deterrent rather than accelerating global conflict.

The deal, writes Abhijit Singh, is a moment of reckoning for AUKUS and Australia, and one that highlights the complexities of the transfer of nuclear technology, including for countries such as India.

The Saudi-Iran deal

The other major diplomatic development that continued to make waves last week was the agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran, two of West Asia’s major powers that have been at odds with each other for decades, to restore diplomatic relations in a deal brokered by China. In this Explainer, Stanly Johny outlines the deal, the promise, and the limitations. If peace holds, he writes, it could have far-reaching implications for regional security, stability and geopolitics.

The deal has also turned the spotlight on China’s global aspirations to not only play the role of a leading power but offer a different kind of leadership from the U.S. Those aspirations will also be in focus this week, with President Xi Jinping, on Monday, starting a visit to Russia. The visit is certainly symbolic, coming at the very start of his third term as Presidency, as well as amid stepped up Chinese diplomacy on the Ukraine crisis and a rare phone call last week between the Foreign Ministers of China and Ukraine.

If the détente holds, it will have far-reaching implications on regional geopolitics, from peace in Yemen to stability in Lebanon, said an editorial in The Hindu, which cautioned that it is, however, too early to say if that will be the case, given an enmity that is multi-layered and numerous other pitfalls.

Talmiz Ahmad, former Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, on how the deal affirms Beijing’s role in West Asian affairs, posing new challenges for Indian diplomacy in the region.

The SVB Shockwave

The collapse of the California-headquartered Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) last week caused panic in the global tech-based start-up ecosystem. We looked at what’s next for the bank in this explainer of its collapse, while Mini Tejaswi examined the impact on India and Indian start-ups. The Reserve Bank of India, said The Hindu in an editorial, must remain on guard to ensure neither global contagion nor management missteps threaten any local lender.

What caused the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, and is there a danger of ‘contagion’? | In Focus podcast

