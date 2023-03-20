  1. Manoj Joshi writes that India and China appear to be moving towards a new modus vivendi to maintain peace and tranquillity along their disputed border. Getting there, however, is proving to be a slow process.
  2. Shashi Tharoor on why colonialism cannot be a forgotten factor in understanding the problems and the dangers of today’s world.
  3. India remained the world’s largest arms importer for the five-year period between 2018-22 even though its arms imports dropped by 11% between 2013–17 and 2018–22, writes Dinakar Peri. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), Russia was the largest supplier of arms to India in both 2013–17 and 2018–22, but its share of total Indian arms imports fell from 64% to 45%.
  4. Meera Srinivasan on how Sri Lanka’s crisis last year yet again brought focus to the country’s executive presidency as well as the long-running debate to abolish it. 
  5. We looked at a overhaul in China of its Party-State machinery announced last week by the ruling Communist Party, what’s driving the restructuring, and why it could mean even more power for Xi Jinping.