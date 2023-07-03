  • On the state of India-U.S. relations following Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Washington, Suhasini Haidar writes that paradoxically the biggest challenges to this relationship which has been on an upward trajectory lie precisely in the mechanism used to strengthen it – the exceptions made for India by the U.S. which can be reversed at any time.
  • Dinakar Peri writes that India and the Philippines see an expanding scope for defence cooperation, especially in maritime security, including the potential for joint sales as well as joint patrols. The Philippines Secretary for Foreign Affairs Enrique A. Manalo was in India last week. During the visit, India notably called for adherence to the 2016 South China Sea arbitration decision in favour of the Philippines, which has been rejected by China. A joint statement issued after talks said the two leaders “underlined the need for peaceful settlement of disputes and for adherence to international law, especially the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and the 2016 Arbitral Award on the South China Sea in this regard.”
  • China last week passed a new law on foreign relations. We assessed the likely impact on China’s foreign policy as well as on India-China relations, with the law reflecting the continued emphasis by Beijing on sovereignty and security underpinning its foreign policy.
  • Meera Srinivasan writes on Sri Lanka’s plans to restructure its debt. Sri Lanka last week shut down its banks and financial sector as part of the move, which comes a year after Sri Lanka decided to suspend servicing its foreign debt to combat a devastating economic meltdown. The government subsequently entered an agreement with the International Monetary Fund and secured a nearly $3 billion-dollar package while agreeing to restructure both its foreign and domestic debt.
  • Rajiv Bhatia on a new chapter in India-Africa relations.