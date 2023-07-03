July 03, 2023 11:39 am | Updated 11:39 am IST

The brief, apparent mutiny by Yevgeny Prigozhin and his Wagner forces, who seized a regional military headquarters in southern Russia and threatened to march on Moscow, may have ended before it began with a deal seeing the once-close Vladimir Putin ally heading to Belarus.

It has, however, shone the spotlight on Putin’s position, and how weakened the Russian leader may be.

This week, we assessed the implications for India-Russia relations. In the immediate aftermath of the dramatic events, India and Russia held two high-level phone calls. Days after his return from the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to President Putin. During the conversation, which the Kremlin said had occurred “at the initiative of the Indian side”, PM Modi also spoke about upcoming contacts between both leaders at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) virtual summit on July 4 and the BRICS and G-20 summits.

Also, in the first such New Delhi-Moscow contact since the failed Wagner mutiny, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval spoke to his counterpart Nikolai Patrushev.

In this week’s World View, Suhasini Haidar looked at how India might assess the fallout of the failed mutiny. This past week, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar described the Russia relationship as “unique” and noted it had “held steady despite all the conflict in the world.” He added there was “a geopolitical logic” for the relationship. While it may be premature to assess the lasting impact of the mutiny until more is known on the Belarus deal, New Delhi will still be mindful that any problems for the Russian military and its supplies will mean further delays for Indian imports of Russian military hardware, spares and systems.

