  1. Bab el-Mandeb | A strategic choke point: Stanly Johny writes on the Houthi attacks on tankers passing through the narrow Strait, disrupting one of the busiest global shipping lanes, and dragging the U.S. deeper into the conflict
  2. Sheikh Hasina | The rebel who became the ruler: Will the Bangladeshi Prime Minister be willing to test her popularity in the ring of a truly “free and fair election” scheduled in January 2024? Kallol Bhattacherjee writes
  3. The evolving role of the Colombo Security Conclave: For New Delhi, whose ambitions, responsibilities, and threats have increased significantly in the last decade, the CSC will remain an important instrument to help it consolidate its regional leadership, write Harsh V. Pant and Aditya Gowdara Shivamurthy
  4. What’s the latest blip in India-Maldives ties? We examine why the government of Mohamed Muizzu decided against renewing a hydrographic survey agreement with India, and the implications of the decision, coming soon after a pledge to send back Indian troops stationed in the Indian Ocean archipelago
  5. India’s defence budgeting and the point of deterrence: Examining India’s defence Budget and national security goals through the prism of electoral imperatives would be unprofessional, contends Manmohan Bahadur