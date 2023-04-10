  1. The Trump indictment, a polarised America: The United States confronts surging levels of hatred between social and political groups and apparent support for Trumpism as a movement, writes Narayan Lakshman.
  2. A long view of the South Asian drama: In the polarised discourse of today, a paper by K. Subrahmanyam, India’s strategic affairs veteran, titled ‘India’s Relations with her Neighbours’, assumes greater relevance than before, writes Ramanathan Kumar.
  3. Macron, Sunak and an appetite for risk-taking: The two European leaders are hardly averse to staking their political capital to pursue strong policy programmes, writes Krishnan Srinivasan.
  4. Is the India-Bhutan relationship intact?: In a discussion moderated by Suhasini Haidar, Pavan K. Varma and Phunchok Stobdan take stock of the India-Bhutan relationship. Also see this profile of the Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck by Suhasini Haidar.
  5. The demand for Scottish independence: How has the demand for independence progressed over the years? What has been the role of the Scottish National Party? Why has it been demanding an independent Scotland? What does the new party leadership mean for Scotland’s prospects? — explains Diksha Munjal.