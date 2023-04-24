  1. India’s fighter jet conundrum: The Indian Air Force is trying to keep up its strength of fighter squadrons as its fleet struggles with the gradual phase-out of existing jets as well as delays in the order and procurement of new jets, writes Dinakar Peri.
  2. Suhasini Haidar on why the Indo-Pak LoC agreement of 2007 deserves a relook now
  3. Vladimir Kara-Murza: Saptaparno Ghosh writes on the Kremlin critic, who has been sentenced for 25 years by a Russian court over his criticism of the Ukraine war, the harshest punishment handed to any opposition leader since Putin rose to power. 
  4. India as most populous can be more boon than bane: With a mix of right policies, there are greater prospects for demographic advantage than demographic disaster, writes Professor Srinivas Goli 
  5. A new troika for India’s northeast region: The goal of connecting a large part of South Asia with Southeast Asia can be steered by the triad of Bangladesh, India and Japan using the northeast as a focal point, former diplomat Rajiv Bhatia writes 