Stranded abroad during the pandemic

The world passed a grim milestone last week. On April 2, the number of SARS-CoV-2 infections crossed one million and deaths passed 50,000, with the U.S. accounting for 24 per cent of the global total. Four countries — the U.S., Italy, Spain and Germany — have more cases reported than China. The growth has been exponential. It took 12 days for the number to double to 2,00,000, and three days each to cross 3,00,000 and 4,00,000. The increase from 9,00,000 to 1 million happened in a single day.

Half-way through the 21-day lockdown, India is bracing for a rise in number of cases. Like every other country, India's focus is also, understandably, firmly at home. But Delhi is now also grappling with one difficult external problem: the plight of Indians stranded abroad. Five countries — the U.K. France, Germany, Ireland and Canada — have chartered Air India’s services to repatriate their citizens from India, but India has no such plans for now. “We are asking stranded Indians to stay put wherever they are in view of local restrictions as well as travelling restrictions to and within India. This is good for their own health and safety as well as that of their family and larger community,” a Ministry of External Affairs official told The Hindu's Suhasini Haidar. “The British government is bringing its people home, despite the pandemic, it’s just sad that the Indian government isn’t doing the same,” 23-year-old Rahul V., an MBA student in East London, told her. The student from Hyderabad, one of hundreds stranded in the U.K., is among the about 25,000 Indians stranded in different parts of the world. Among them are students whose universities are shut down, business travellers who were unable to return in time before the shutdown, and tourists who were stopped from boarding when the Indian travel bans went into place.



We should expect COVID-19 to bring about major changes in the global order, writes former National Security Adviser M.K. Narayanan. Changes that have been in the making are now being accelerated. One such change, he argues, is that the U.S., which is among the countries badly affected by the pandemic and already facing existing uncertainties affecting its financial markets, will step back even further. Read here >>



With every pandemic the world has seen over the past 100 years, societies have also grappled with an accompanying problem of growing prejudice and stigma, writes Amitangshu Acharya. He reminds us of the story of Mary Mallon, who lived in New York in the early 1900s and had worked for at least eight of the families that had been attacked by typhoid. She would be remembered in history as ‘Typhoid Mary’, and for decades, that unkind moniker normalised the violence and vilification of a poor, illiterate, immigrant woman, who was also a passionate and gifted cook. We stand today facing the same question a poor, immigrant woman asked of society at the beginning of the 20th century: Is it necessary to forego humanity in order to save human life? Read here >>



>> A court in Pakistan overturned the conviction of four persons accused of kidnapping and killing Daniel Pearl, a reporter for the Wall Street Journal, citing lack of evidence. The main accused, British-Pakistani Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh who was on death row for the murder, was found guilty of a lesser charge of kidnapping and sentenced to seven years in prison and a fine of ₹2 million to be paid to Pearl’s widow and his son, who was born after the murder. India has said it will raise the court's decision at the next meeting of the Financial Action Task Force, where Pakistan’s greylist status will come up for discussion. If Pakistan’s federal government doesn’t file a strong appeal against the acquittal and Saeed walks free, it would show how transnational ‘terror financing’ norms were being flouted by Islamabad, Indian officials said. Faced with this threat from India and strong criticism from the United States which said the verdict was an “affront to victims of terror everywhere”, Pakistan has said the acquittal will be appealed.



>> Afghanistan’s Special Forces have arrested Mawlawi Aslam Farooqi, a Pakistani national and the emir of the Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP), the group that claimed the March 25 attack on a gurdwara in Kabul that killed 27 people. Indian officials believe the ISKP is run by Pakistan’s Inter-State Intelligence (ISI) and the arrest of Farooqi establishes it. “Farooqi was a small time militant commander who was active in Pakistan’s Khyber area. His rise in the ISKP leadership was made possible by the ISI,” an official told The Hindu's Vijaita Singh. India, meanwhile, has welcomed Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani’s decision to form a 21-member negotiating team that included five women, to talk to the Taliban. Although the Taliban rejected the announcement initially, claiming that it was not “inclusive enough”, the group has sent a delegation to the Bagram Base outside Kabul to talk about the release of prisoners that had been decided in the U.S.-Taliban agreement in February.



>>Instead of decisive actions, U.S. President Donald Trump made the situation worse with his dismissive attitude towards the pandemic, says an editorial in The Hindu. If agencies such as CDC, which are known to act swiftly especially in the face of a pandemic, were found wanting the government’s priorities too were misplaced. The deadly combination is now playing out.



>> To understand the possible rationale for the U.S. approach, argues The Hindu's former Washington correspondent Narayan Lakshman, it is necessary to understand the spirit of the rugged individualism that deeply underpins American society, economy and broader national psyche.



>> How did an epidemic slip through the many layers of China’s system during 21 crucial days in January? Dali Yang, professor of political science at the University of Chicago and a leading expert on China’s political system, explains how a system that is capable of centralised and decisive action, as seen in China's all-out battle against COVID-19, is also susceptible to failures with a division of power that encourages the shirking of responsibility

>>Dr. Gong Zuojiong, Director of the Department of Infectious Diseases at Renmin Hospital of Wuhan University, explains that a key lesson from Wuhan’s COVID-19 battle was breaking the chain of transmission through widespread testing and isolating all patients, even those with mild symptoms, away from their homes in central quarantine.



Four stories from four countries around the world and their very different COVID-19 battles. Japan, writes Pallavi Aiyar from Tokyo, is in many ways a country built to withstand a pandemic, with ingrained hygiene consciousness. As Brazil's healthcare system comes under stress, Shobhan Saxena writes how they are turning to doctors from Cuba. Meera Srinivasan in Colombo reports on the worries of Sri Lanka's working people amid a near-total lockdown, while from Lahore, Mehmal Sarfraz reports on how Pakistan is preparing itself for a surge in cases.



