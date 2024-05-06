  1. The paradox of India’s global rise, its regional decline, Happymon Jacob writes.
  2. New York police storm Columbia University to remove student protesters; over 100 held, Anisha Dutta reports from ground zero.
  3. A three-dimensional view of the Israel-Iran crisis, Stanly Johny writes.
  4. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. | The third runner, profile by Saumya Kalia.
  5. Policy mismatch: On the U.S. and Israel policy, editorial by The Hindu.