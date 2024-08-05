Palestinian militant group Hamas on July 31 announced that its political leader, Ismail Haniyeh, was killed in an Israeli strike in Iran, where he was attending the high-profile inaugural ceremony of the country’s new president.

The exact circumstances of his assassination remain unclear, amid contradictory claims from Iran and the Western media. Meanwhile, On August 1, the Israeli military announced that it believed Mohammed Deif, the head of Hamas’s military wing, was also killed in an air strike in southern Gaza on July 13.

The developments have heightened fears of the West Asian crisis escalating further, with tensions between Iran and Israel rising. All this, while civilian casualties continue to increase in Gaza – now totalling close to 40,000 deaths, including 15,000 children – as Israel’s mindless violence persists. The rising death toll is now familiar headline, as the world appears to have grown increasingly numb to an ongoing massacre.

To appreciate the gravity of the recent deaths and their possible impact on West Asia and beyond, read our in-depth coverage and analysis of the developments. Who was Ismail Haniyeh, the Hamas leader who was killed in Iran? Our Foreign Affairs Editor Stanly Johny tells us his story.

Haniyeh was seen as the overall leader of Hamas, though it was not clear how much authority he could exercise over Hamas in Gaza. Like Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas leader in Gaza, Haniyeh was also involved with Hamas’s radical operations in the late 1980s and got arrested several times by the Israelis. Three of Haniyeh’s sons - Hazem, Amir, and Mohammad - were killed on April 10 when an Israeli air strike struck the car they were driving, Hamas said. Haniyeh also lost four of his grandchildren, three girls and a boy, in the attack, according to a Hamas statement. Haniyeh was arguably the most powerful leader of Hamas after Sheikh Ahmed Yassin and Abdel Aziz al-Rantisi.

What does Haniyeh’s death mean for Israel-Iran rivalry?

The fact that the IRGC blamed Israel for the attack itself is indicative that Iran would retaliate. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has also vowed revenge. Tensions on Israel’s northern border with Lebanon are already high with the latest rocket attacks launched by Hezbollah, Lebanon’s powerful Shia militant group.

What remains to be seen is what Iran and Hezbollah will do, and how Israel might respond. West Asia is dangerously close to an all-out war, warns Stanly Johny.

Despite statements from the U.S., Gulf, and other countries on the recent killings, why is India’s Ministry of External Affairs silent? Our Diplomatic Affairs Editor Suhasini Haidar spoke to experts to unpack India’s apparent dilemma.

However, India on August 2 issued an updated advisory for Indians living in Israel, asking them to avoid “unnecessary travel” and to stay vigilant in light of the “prevailing security situation”.

Carnage closer to home

Bangladesh is braced for another tense day as student protestors asked the public to join a “Long March to Dhaka” on August 5, a day after nearly 100 people died in fierce clashes between demonstrators demanding Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s resignation, and the ruling party supporters.

Amid the fresh wave of deadly street violence, India on has strongly advised all its nationals presently residing in Bangladesh to exercise “extreme caution” and restrict their movements.

Our correspondent Kallol Bhattacherjee has been closely tracking developments in Bangladesh, ever since the student protests began in late July. In our weekly profiles, he wrote about the Awami League, Bangladesh’s ruling party that built itself up through mass protests and played a central role in the liberation of the country from Pakistan and in ending military dictatorship later.

On the significance of the latest protests, he says they are indicative of a new break in the country’s history and the huge challenge the Awami League is facing. Apparently, the protests were not triggered by the forces of tradition and orthodoxy that the AL had fought throughout its journey. The new adversary appears to be a progressive force — the students who have got wind beneath their wings, he writes.

Top 5 this week:

