April 08, 2024 01:39 pm | Updated 01:46 pm IST

At a time when India’s ties with Sri Lanka were acquiring momentum — Colombo has repeatedly appreciated New Delhi’s crucial $ 4 billion assistance during the island nation’s 2022 crisis — the recent remarks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar over Sri Lanka’s Katchatheevu island were unexpected.

Mr. Modi’s allegation, and his EAM’s subsequent comments expanding on them, that the Congress “callously” gave away the tiny, uninhabited island to Sri Lanka, apparently sought to challenge the Tamil Nadu’s leadership’s position on the issue. But it didn’t go unnoticed in Sri Lanka. Even if the government’s response appeared measured, Sri Lankan media took a critical view of the Indian leadership raking up a controversy around an island whose ownership was once contested, but settled half a century ago. The widely read weekend newspaper The Sunday Times noted in its latest editorial: “What transpires from the latest comments by the Indian Centre is that there seems little sacrosanct value attached to its international treaties. Pacta sunt servanda (agreements must be kept), is the oldest principle in international law.”

The real issue

Like in Mr. Jaishankar’s remarks, you would have often heard Katchatheevu and Indian fishermen’s arrests being mentioned in the same breath. Although many politicians, including in Tamil Nadu, often conflate the two issues, Katchatheevu is not the site of the fishermen’s conflict, and its “retrieval” cannot be a solution to it. We explain why.

While some have sought to downplay the comments made by Mr. Modi and Mr. Jaishankar as “poll-time rhetoric”, they cannot be ignored. There is not only history to India’s claims of Katchatheevu, before the matter was bilaterally settled in the 1974 and 1976, but also geography, or proximity, that makes the relationship a crucial one for India today.

My colleagues looked at different dimensions of the controversy and its many implications over the last week. Please read and watch for a well-rounded perspective of the development:

How does it impact Tamil Nadu, where the BJP is keen to make electoral inroads? D. Suresh Kumar tells us in this video.

Suhasini Haidar looks at the foreign policy implications of the development, comparing it with similar concerns in the neighbourhood.

In this comprehensive podcast, G. Sampath and K. Venkataramanan zoom into the history, political economy and legal aspects surrounding the issue.

A telephone call from Sri Lanka’s then Prime Minister Sirima Bandaranaike to her counterpart Indira Gandhi in January 1974 saved bilateral negotiations on Katchatheevu from derailment, according to a book by W.T. Jayasinghe, Sri Lanka’s Foreign Secretary at the time. T. Ramakrishnan writes.

In an editorial titled ‘No man’s land: Playing politics over Katchatheevu’ The Hindu took a position that those in power should not rake up issues that affect ties with neighbours.

Top 5 picks this week:

1. The Gaza war needs a smart exit strategy, writes Rajeev Agarwal.

2. There will be no independent, sovereign Palestine, argues Chinmaya R. Gharekhan in this analysis

3. To attack or to restrain: Israel’s strikes leave Iran in a strategic dilemma, writes Stanly Johny

4. Suhasini Haidar tracked India’s vote at the U.N. Human Rights Council calling for Gaza ceasefire, arms embargo against Israel

5. Bassirou Diomaye Faye: Priyali Prakash writes on the new Senegalese President’s journey from prison to presidency