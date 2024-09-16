As a further escalation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict appears likely, India’s possible role in peace negotiations have come into sharp focus, in the wake of recent diplomatic activity, mainly of External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and National Security Ajit Doval.

Given India’s unique placement on the spectrum of positions on the conflict, based on its historic, strong ties with Russia, can New Delhi belatedly step up as a possible peacemaker in the conflict persisting for well over two years? Speaking to The Hindu, Ukraine’s Ambassador to India Oleksandr Polishchuk said that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had proposed a retrospective move by India to join the peace process ahead of plans for a second Peace Summit in October or November this year, and that Ukraine had more “ambition” than for India to play “post office” between the leaders. “We hope that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ukraine and conversations with President Zelenskyy indicate India’s support for the peace-building effort,” Mr. Polishchuk told our Diplomatic Affairs Editor Suhasini Haidar in this interview.

India has “a four-point principle” towards the resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, said EAM S. Jaishankar during his recent visit to Germany. He said that “suggestions have been made” for India to host a peace conference on the issue, but made no commitment on whether India would in fact forward any peace proposal of its own.

Around the same time, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese Foreign Minister and Special Representative Wang Yi on the sidelines of the BRICS NSAs meeting in St. Petersburg on Thursday (September 12, 2024), and discussed the way forward on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, as well as military disengagement on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China with “urgency”.

Neighbourhood matters

There is never a dull moment in our region. Sri Lanka is gearing up for a crucial presidential election next weekend. For the first time since the dramatic financial meltdown of 2022, citizens will have a say in electing their leader. Why is this election significant? Read our explainer. What do voters say? Here’s a report from the island’s southern districts where a chant for change is unmistakable.

Meanwhile, the Maldives drew attention as rating agencies downgraded the island country that is facing serious economic challenges, amid an escalating twin deficit problem seen in its dwindling foreign exchange reserves. However, authorities said they are well prepared to avert a default. In a bid to regularise ties with Bangladesh after the Sheikh Hasina-led government fell last month, India has gradually broadened its engagement with the interim government in Dhaka led by Chief Adviser Mohammed Yunus.

Top 5 stories we are reading this week:

1. One-man rule: The Hindu editorial on Venezuela’s disputed presidential election and President Nicolás Maduro’s dictatorial tendencies

2. U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said the country’s vital National Health Service needs to “reform or die” following a damming report on the state of Britain’s free healthcare system – Sriram Lakshman reports

3. Dinakar Peri writes on how a citizen initiative led to the naming of a Warsaw square after a maharaja from Gujarat

4. Stanly Johny reviews Shastri Ramachandaran’s Beyond Binaries — The World of India and China: Tale of two tigers

5. ‘India literacy’ in Australia can unlock bilateral potential, Australia-India Institute CEO Lisa Singh tells Narayan Lakshman

