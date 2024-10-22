India-Canada ties hit a new low last week. On October 14, India decided to withdraw its High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma and other senior diplomats stationed in Canada. Soon after, India expelled six Canadian diplomats, including the chargé d’affaires, Stewart Ross Wheeler. For background, the ties between the two countries have been on a patchy wicket ever since the June 2023 killing of pro-Khalistan figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia. Nijjar was killed by a group of unknown assailants on June 18, 2023. In September that year, soon after his return to Ottawa after attending the G-20 summit in New Delhi, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced in the House of Commons that “agents of the Indian government” were behind the killing. India immediately denied the allegations.

India’s decision to withdraw its diplomats last week came hours after the Canadian government declared the diplomats as “persons of interests” for their alleged role in the killing of Nijjar, a pro-Khalistan separatist. India has outrightly rejected the allegations as “preposterous imputations”. “We have received a diplomatic communication from Canada yesterday suggesting that the Indian High Commissioner and other diplomats are ‘persons of interest’ in a matter related to an investigation in that country. The Government of India strongly rejects these preposterous imputations and ascribes them to the political agenda of the Trudeau Government that is centred around vote bank politics,” declared the Ministry of External Affairs in a statement. According to Ambassador Verma, “No evidence was presented (by Canada). (This is) politically motivated.”

In a press conference, Mr. Trudeau doubled down on his allegations against India, saying The government of India had made “a fundamental error” by thinking it could engage in “murders or extortion or other violent acts” against Canadians on Canadian soil. “This is not a choice that Canada made - to create a chill in Canada- India relations,” he added. New Delhi says the Canadian allegations are “absurd”, and accused Canada of harbouring “extremists” and “anti-India elements”. The public accusations suggested that relationship between the two countries had hit already a rock bottom.

But the Nijjar killing was not the only bad news India saw coming from North America last week. On October 17, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that Vikash Yadav, an Indian intelligence and paramilitary officer, has been charged with directing a plot to murder pro-Khalistan and Sikhs for Justince (SFJ) chief, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, an India-designated terrorist, in New York last year. Another Indian, Nikhil Gupta, was charged last year and is currently in detention in Brooklyn, following his arrest in the Czech Republic. Mr. Yadav was listed on the FBI database of “most wanted” and an arrest warrant has been issued against him.

The timing of the announcement of the charges against Mr. Yadav, a few days after India withdrew its diplomats from Canada, could hardly be a coincidence. The Five Eye countries (Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States) have all urged India to cooperate with the investigation in Canada. Most of these countries have their own dark past when it comes to cross-border operations. But the fact that they all came together to put pressure on India suggests that New Delhi is facing heightened diplomatic pressure from its strategic partners in the West.

The death of Yahya Sinwar

After over 12 months of war, in which more than 42,000 Palestinians were killed, Israel last week killed Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas leader in Gaza and a key architect of the October 7, 2023 attack in Israel. The death of Sinwar was a heavy blow to Hamas, but it is unlikely to bring the war to an end. Hamas has rejected Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s demand for the hostages to be released. And Mr. Netanyahu and other Israeli leaders have said that the war would continue until Israel meets its objectives—the destruction of Hamas and the release of the hostages. At present, Israel is carrying out heavy bombardments in northern Gaza, where over 400,000 Palestinians still reside. Israel is also expanding its war in Leebanon against Hezbollah.

The Top Five

1. India’s choice in a world becoming bipolar again

India cannot allow itself to be reduced to a pawn in the renewed contest between China and the U.S., writes Shashi Tharoor.

2. UNIFIL: Peacekeepers under attack

Established by a 1978 UN mandate, the peacekeeping troops are today caught between the Israeli Army and Hezbollah militants in southern Lebanon, writes Suchitra Karthikeyan.

3. Living with sirens and uncertainty in Ukraine

After Russia invaded Ukraine, India evacuated around 22,500 Indian nationals, most of them students. Some of these students managed to move to other countries and pursue their courses. But others, who could not get transfers easily, were compelled to return to Ukraine. Dinakar Peri reports on Indian students and businesspersons who endure power cuts and sirens in the hope of a brighter future.

4. India, Pakistan avoid blaming each other at SCO meeting

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and his Pakistan counterpart Ishaq Dar interact ‘informally’ during the first visit by an Indian Foreign Minister to Pakistan in nine years; atmosphere of exchanges more positive than in previous encounters, reports Suhasini Haidar.

5. A Nobel prize for explaining why nations fail or succeed

The 2024 Economics Nobel laureates have argued that differences in the quality of economic and political institutions is what best explains the divergence in the economic fates of countries, writes Prashanth Perumal J.