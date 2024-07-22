  1. Stanly Johny writes on India and a case for strategic autonomy.
  2. Minding the minders – Suhasini Haidar writes on a journalist’s hazard in many countries. 
  3. Former Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra named new Indian Ambassador to the U.S, to take charge soon.
  4. T.S. Tirumurti writes on the importance of both Quad and BRICS.
  5. ‘Big brother’ to ‘Brother’, a Nepal-India reset, by Kana Mani Dixit. 