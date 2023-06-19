June 19, 2023 05:31 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken started his much-awaited China visit on Sunday, seeking to cool tensions between the two great powers. Mr. Blinken was scheduled to travel to China in January, in the first Secretary-level visit since 2018, but that trip was postponed after a Chinese surveillance balloon was spotted over continental America. Tensions were high between the U.S. and China, particularly after the then House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, the self-ruled island claimed by China, in August last year. Earlier this month, the U.S. had sought Defence Minister-level talks between the two countries on the sidelines of the Shangri-La dialogue in Singapore. But China said no to the talks as its Defence Minister Li Shangfu faced American sanctions. At the Shangri-La dialogue, Mr. Li and his U.S. counterpart Lloyd Austin shook hands but did not hold talks. There were also two incidents in recent weeks where American and Chinese jets and destroyers came dangerously close to each other over the South China Sea and in the Taiwan Strait. Against this context, Mr. Blinken’s visit assumes great significance.

The focus of the visit was on stabilising the great power relationship even if there is no breakthrough on contentious issues, from Taiwan and South China Sea to Russia’s war in Ukraine and trade disputes. After holding talks for several hours with China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang, Mr. Blinken said both sides “discussed how we can responsibly manage the relationship between our two countries through open channels of communication”. The Chinese side also emphasised managing ties despite differences. “Both sides agreed to jointly implement the important common understandings reached by the two Presidents in Bali, effectively manage differences, and advance dialogue, exchanges and cooperation,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry said, reports Ananth Krishnan. In Beijing, Mr. Blinken also held talks with Wang Yi, China’s top foreign policy official, and President Xi Jinping.

African peace mission

An African peace mission, led by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa visited Ukraine and Russia last week, seeking ways to end the war. In Bucha on the outskirts of Kyiv where bodies were found after the Russian withdrawal last year, the delegation visited the site of a mass grave and held talks with Volodymyr Zelensky. In St. Petersburg, Mr. Ramaphosa met Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and told him the war must be brought to an end diplomatically. But the Kremlin was pessimistic about the African mission. “The peace initiative proposed by African countries is very difficult to implement, difficult to compare positions,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said about it. The African peace mission comes as Ukraine launches a counteroffensive to oust the Russian forces from the areas they hold, using Western-supplied advanced weapons, in attacks in several sections of more than the 1,000-km front line. Ukraine has claimed some minor success along the frontline by taking villages in the Zaporizhzhia-Donetsk border, but is facing stiff resistance from the Russians.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump pleads not guilty

Former U.S. President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to federal criminal charges that he unlawfully kept classified documents when he left office and lied to officials who sought to recover them. The indictment of Mr. Trump, who became the first former President to face federal charges, creates an unprecedented political situation in the U.S. ahead of the 2024 presidential election. For Mr. Trump, who assailed Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election campaign over her use of a private server, this is an embarrassing situation. He already faces criminal charges in investigations by the Manhattan District Attorney over the payment of hush money to an adult film actor in 2016. A prosecutor in Georgia is probing alleged attempts by Mr. Trump and his allies to topple the results of the 2020 presidential elections, with charges expected in August. Fresh charges pursued by the federal government will further deepen his legal troubles just when the election campaign is heating up. But at the same time, he seems determined to fight the case both politically and legally. What makes the indictment politically complicated is that Mr. Trump is not only a former President but also the key potential rival of Mr. Biden, the incumbent, in 2024.

The Top Five

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.