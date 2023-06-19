  1. Musings on the frictions in India-Canada ties:Indian diplomats have the obligation to highlight the damage to bilateral ties when Canadian politicians support separatism in India, writes Vivek Katju.
  2. Jumpstarting the next phase of U.S.-India defence ties:The visit of America’s Defence Secretary earlier in June has prepared the ground for the the Indian Prime Minister’s U.S. visit next week, which could see some big ticket announcements, write Harsh V. Pant and Vivek Mishra.
  3. The path to a new and imminent U.S.-Iran nuclear deal:Tehran is entering into the arrangement with no illusion that it will have a long-term value as, at best, it will survive the present Biden administration, writes Talmiz Ahmad.
  4. In Israel, diverse Jewish-Indian communities come together to build a Heritage Centre:The festivities symbolised not only the rise of Israel-India relations, but also internal reconciliation among Indian Jews--Cochinis, Bnei Israel, Baghdadis and Bnei Menashe—known for their internal feuding along the lines of caste and class that go back hundreds of years, reports Yeshaya Rosenman.
  5. Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank | Banking on China:Canada’s comment that it would conduct an ‘expeditious’ review of its involvement in the AIIB has underlined the continuing shadow of politics over the functioning of the multilateral lender in which China holds the most voting power with 26.58%, writes Ananth Krishnan.