July 17, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to France and engagement with President Emmanuel Macron saw, in sum and substance, the signing of a slew of agreements, key defence deals — including a decision to buy 26 more Rafale fighter jets off-the-shelf (Rafale-M) — and the absence of any commentary on each other’s internal affairs.

The strategic road map for the next 25 years — “Horizon 2047” — which includes cooperation in defence, space, nuclear energy, climate change and green transitions as well as education and people-to-people ties demonstrated both, the span and the depth of the relationship. Dinakar Peri writes on the Rafale Marine..

Mr. Modi became the second Indian PM, after his predecessor Manmohan Singh, to be invited as the chief guest at the Bastille Day parade that also saw Indian tri-forces participate. Our Diplomatic Affairs Editor Suhasini Haidar explains why India-France ties are stronger than ever. Watch here.

Also read The Hindu editorial on the visit that looks at why this relationship is different from the other major partnerships that India has built across the world.

EP resolution on Manipur

Mr. Modi’s visit to France came around the time that the European Parliament (EP) adopted a resolution criticising India for the violence in Manipur. It called on the Indian government to act “promptly” to halt the violence in Manipur and protect religious minorities. India was quick to slam the move, calling “unacceptable” and reflective of a “colonial mindset”, Sriram Lakshman reports.

The Hindu took a view that the resolution was problematic, based on a wrong diagnosis. “Festering distrust due to socio-economic variances in the “hill” and “valley” areas, and the inability of the BJP government led by Chief Minister N. Biren Singh to be seen as being above the ethnic fray have been responsible for this crisis. The EU resolution misconstrues this situation as being driven by religious discord.” – the editorial on the issue said.

China watch

In his third high-level engagement with top Chinese officials in recent months, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar discussed “outstanding issues” along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi along the sidelines of the East Asia Summit (EAS) in Jakarta.

However, in a reflection of continuing differences in how India and China view taking ties forward, the top diplomat from Beijing told Mr. Jaishankar that “specific issues” shouldn’t “define the overall relationship”, Ananth Krishnan writes.

Top 5

India stakes its G20 legacy on Global South imprint – Suhasini Haidar’s analysis from the G-20 meet in Hampi. What is NATO’s stand on Ukraine’s entry? Stanly Johny explains. The Ukraine counter-offensive, a reality check: Washington’s willingness to bypass ethics in its backing of Ukraine is a reflection of how badly Kiev’s counter-offensive is faring, writes former Foreign Secretary Krishnan Srinivasan. Kallol Bhattacherjee writes on the ‘Transport King’ of Nepal who promised the PM’s chair to Prachanda. P.J. George writes on Mark Rutte, the Dutch Prime Minister, who announced his resignation after failing to reach consensus among coalition partners on his government’s refugee policy.

