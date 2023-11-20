  1. Priyali Prakash profiles David Cameron, the former British Prime Minister who is now back in action as Foreign Secretary.
  2. Priyanjali Malik writes on Suella Braverman, Rishi Sunak’s Indian-origin former Home Secretary, and her ‘dangerous legacy.
  3. Srinivasan Ramani explains why people are fleeing Myanmar for Mizoram. What’s happening in the border States of the northeast because of the civil war in the neighbouring country? Read here.
  4. What led ICC to suspend Sri Lanka Cricket, a move that has caused a domestic political storm? N. Sudarshan writes.
  5. K.C. Vijaya Kumar profiles Glenn Maxwell, the ‘demolition man’.