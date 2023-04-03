  1. Why has Israel paused the judicial reform plan? Stanly Johny breaks down the recent controversy around Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to overhaul the judiciary.
  2. The indictment against Donald Trump: Narayan Lakshman explains why a New York grand jury indicted the former president of the U.S.
  3. In Sri Lanka, a long and rocky road to economic recovery – the IMF has sanctioned a $ 3 billion package to the crisis-hit island nation, but who will bear its costs? Reportage from Colombo.
  4. Nepal, a crucible of fragile coalitions: Political scientist Krishna Hachhethu evaluates the ‘Prachanda’-led 10-party ruling coalition is that is in the making.
  5. Is the Khalistan movement reviving? Vijaita Singh speaks to subject experts.