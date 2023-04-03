April 03, 2023 12:36 pm | Updated 12:36 pm IST

As long as borders are not merely lines on a map, trade cannot be just about import and export of goods and services. With politics and strategic interests rapidly reshaping countries’ boundaries, a trade policy has become an even more potent tool for powerful nations to control the influence of their neighbours.

India recently unveiled its long-delayed, new Foreign Trade Policy that replaces the extant 2015 policy. Kicking in from 2023-24, the new policy aims to nearly triple India’s goods and services exports to $2 trillion by 2030, from an estimated $760 billion in 2022-23

Significantly, the new Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) introduces an additional consideration in providing trade transit facilities for adjacent countries — India’s strategic and economic interests. Vikas Dhoot reports on the shift in stance on allowing transit of goods in and out of neighbouring countries, that could potentially unnerve some land-locked countries around India such as Nepal and Bhutan that rely on goods’ transit through India.

The Hindu examined the new FTP and found that despite some aspects aimed at boosting foreign trade, it falls short in offering more substantive and sectorally targeted measures as well as a well-defined road map to meet the 2030 export target. Read this editorial.

The King’s line

As Bhutan’s fifth King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck arrives in Delhi on Monday afternoon at the invitation of President Droupadi Murmu, all eyes will be on his talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, and any possible discussions on the progress in Bhutan-China boundary talks. Suhasini Haidar reports on the first high-level meeting between the two leaders since Bhutan and China’s talks on their boundary made rapid progress.

Meanwhile, China’s newly appointed Defence Minister, General Li Shangfu, is also set to make his first visit to India in April, the first high-level military visit from China since the Line of Actual Control (LAC) crisis began in 2020. His visit comes as India and China continue to discuss disengagement in the last two of seven friction points, Dinakar Peri and Suhasini Haidar report.

