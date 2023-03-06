  • Positing India’s stand on the Ukraine war: New Delhi, which wants the world to get back to focusing on more pressing issues, should stick to its pragmatic neutrality and push for a practical solution to the crisis, writes Stanly Johny.
  • The aftermath of Sri Lanka’s economic crash: As the island nation eagerly awaits a provisional IMF package to chart its path to economic stability, it is currently witnessing a new wave of protests, mainly by workers and professionals, as people’s economic hardships increase, writes Meera Srinivasan.
  • Understanding the Windsor framework: What is the Northern Ireland Protocol and how did it lead to disruptions in trade between Northern Ireland and the United Kingdom? What is the source of tension between the Unionists and Republicans of Northern Ireland? Will the new framework come into effect immediately? Explains Narayan Lakshman.
  • Nepal’s coalition politics, a game of musical chairs: As far as Kathmandu is concerned, India must focus on connectivity and development as a good ‘neighbourhood first’ policy, writes Rakesh Sood.
  • George Soros | A Wall Street philanthropist: The billionaire, who attacked India’s government for being ‘undemocratic’, spends billions on civil society groups across geographies through his Open Society Foundations, writes G. Sampath.