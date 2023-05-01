May 01, 2023 04:40 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST

As the Chinese Defence Minister, General Li Shangfu, visited New Delhi last week for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers’ Meeting, his host, India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, had a clear message for him and Beijing: that the violation of existing agreements by China had “eroded the entire basis of bilateral relations.

Their 45 minute-long bilateral talks last week were significant on two levels: General Li’s was the first high-level military level from China since the start of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) crisis in April 2020, and Rajnath Singh’s comments marked a high-level intervention in conveying India’s stand on the relationship.

It isn’t only on the land borders where New Delhi is feeling the heat from Beijing. Last week, Navy Chief Admiral R. Hari Kumar expressed concerns on Chinese research vessels operating freely in international waters with the ability to track and collect electronic signals. The Yuan Wang series of the PLA Navy’s research vessels have, recently, made trips into the Indian Ocean purportedly on “scientific” grounds but not-so-coincidentally often timed with significant tests being carried out by India. “We are keeping a very close watch in the Indian Ocean Region... Our effort is to know who is present and what are they up to on a 24x7 basis,” the Navy chief said.

The Hindu, in an editorial today, observed that the new normal along the LAC, with large deployments in close proximity as well as an on-going race to build more forward infrastructure, appears here to stay, leaving the borders in what the Indian Army Chief has described as a “stable but unpredictable” state. Regardless of Beijing’s wishes to downplay the seriousness of the border situation and relegate it to an “appropriate” position, the editorial said, managing the LAC should certainly remain the priority for both sides to prevent the recurrence of the clashes of 2020. India and China cannot restore normalcy in relations under the shadow of lingering unpredictability on the borders.

Inside ‘Operation Kaveri’

Sudan’s Army and its rival paramilitary said on April 30 they will extend a humanitarian cease-fire by 72 hours. The decision followed international pressure to allow the safe passage of civilians. The conflict erupted on April 15 between the nation’s army and its paramilitary force.

India last week stepped up evacuating its citizens. The first group flew back on Wednesday evening when a civilian Saudia aircraft was used to fly 360 Indians to Delhi from Jeddah, where they were taken to from Port Sudan. An Indian Air Force aircraft, the following day, brought 246 Indians to Mumbai. On Friday, a further 754 citizens came home, with 362 passengers reaching Bengaluru and the rest arriving in New Delhi on board a C-17 heavy-lift aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

