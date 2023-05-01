  1. In this week’s World View, Suhasini Haidar examined the Sudan conflict, India’s evacuation, and the fallout for India and the world. You can watch or read World View here.
  2. Also on Sudan, Stanly Johny on the rise of Mohamed Hamdan ‘Hemedti’ Dagolo. A warlord from a nomadic Arab community in Sudan’s restive Darfur, the paramilitary commander, who seized the vacuum left by the fall of Omar Bashir to engineer his own rise, is now challenging the armed forces and pushing the country into the brink of another civil war.
  3. Stanly Johny reports from Tashkent on Uzbekistan’s third referendum since independence in 1991, which will ask voters if they support rewriting the Constitution. The new draft, which would rewrite over 60% of the current charter, promises more freedoms, better social protection, gender equality, and abolition of death penalty, among others. However, critics say the Constitution would extend President Mirziyoyev’s rule by at least 14 more years.
  4. Narayan Lakshman on why Fox News fired Tucker Carlson, the high-profile U.S. television host, following the settlement of a case brought by Dominion Voting Systems, which alleged that the Rupert Murdoch-owned media house maligned its reputation by putting out unfounded claims about the 2020 U.S. presidential election.
  5. As Western critics point to the wide variance between India’s desire to be a moral teacher and the cold pursuit of its interests in not condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Vivek Katju writes that what India can be justly proud of is the continuity of spiritual traditions and the absence of dogma in them. It will be sad, he argues, if dogmatic assertions are now made regarding these traditions.