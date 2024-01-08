  1. 1. N. Ravi Kumar explains how the trouble in the Red Sea has impacted India.
  2. Suhasini Haidar reports from Bhutan on King Jigme’s ambitious plans for a mega city project in the sleepy town of Gelephu.
  3. Stanly Johny on why the Islamic State (IS) terror group, which claimed responsibility for the January 3 bomb attacks, is targeting Iran.
  4. The disservice Hamas has done, writes T.S. Tirumurti, who was India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations (2020-22) and the first Indian Representative to the Palestinian Authority in Gaza (1996-98), is to project the conflict as one between Muslims and Jews rather than between Palestinians and Israelis.
  5.  Saumya Kalia profiles Bezalel Smotrich, Israel’s Finance Minister and leader of the far-right Religious Zionist Party, who wants Palestinians to be ‘encouraged’ to leave Gaza.