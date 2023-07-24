July 24, 2023 04:16 pm | Updated 04:28 pm IST

With less than 50 days to go before the G-20 Summit in New Delhi, negotiators are still grappling with finding an acceptable text. Suhasini Haidar reports this week that Indian G-20 negotiators have made some progress on building a consensus, as Russia has dropped its objections on one of the two contentious paragraphs on the war in Ukraine that have been carried over from last year’s Bali Declaration, during the latest Ministerial meetings. While the two meetings — that of G-20 Labour Ministers held in Indore that ended on July 21, and the G-20 Energy Transition Ministerial in Goa on July 22 failed once again to issue joint communiqués, the footnotes marking Russia’s objections now only relates to one paragraph that is critical of Moscow’s role in the Ukraine war. Russia accepted the second para, which deals more generally with the need to “uphold international law”. However, objections from China and, now, South Africa have raised new worries for the negotiators.

If India fails to issue a “Leaders’ Declaration” as the joint communiqué is called, it would be the first time since the G-20 grouping of global economies began in 1999, and was upgraded to the leader-level summit in 2008, that countries are unable to agree on a common document. In the calendar of G-20 ministerial meetings held thus far, negotiators have failed to issue a single joint communiqué. India has been forced to issue a series of “Chairman’s Summary and Outcomes Documents” at the various meetings. Suhasini Haidar, in this Explainer, also assessed the chances of the September summit being able to agree on a joint communiqué and what is at stake.

Ranil comes to Delhi

Kallol Bhattacherjee reports on the significance of last week’s visit of Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe to India. Prime Minister Modi told the visiting Sri Lankan leader India expects Sri Lanka to implement the Thirteenth Amendment and ensure a “life of respect and dignity” for its Tamil population. Both sides also held talks on a number of infrastructure projects that can ensure greater connectivity. Much of the visit, Meera Srinivasan reports from Colombo, was geared towards firming up much-discussed bilateral projects in the energy sector and initiatives aimed at enhancing connectivity. During Sri Lanka’s dramatic economic crash last year, India extended emergency financial support of about $4 billion, providing relief at a time when citizens struggled amid critical shortages of essentials. Sri Lanka had also acknowledged India’s role in helping Colombo secure a nearly $3-billion package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The Top Five

What we are reading – the best of The Hindu’s Opinion and Analysis.

Happymon Jacob writes on the dilemmas of India’s great power ambitions. Even though domestic inabilities will continue to moderate New Delhi’s ability to influence the world order, being unwilling to be a ‘global rule shaper’ will be a strategic blunder. Suhasini Haidar writes on what keeps India-France ties ticking. Stanly Johny writes on the significance of the attack on the Kerch Bridge, which links the Russian mainland to the Crimean Peninsula in the Black Sea. Also on the war in Ukraine, former Foreign Secretary Krishnan Srinivasan provides a reality check on the Ukrainian counter-offensive. Official silence on the whereabouts of China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang, who hasn’t been seen in public for a month, is fuelling speculation on the reasons behind his absence.

