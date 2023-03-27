  1. Meera Srinivasan writes on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) clearing a $3 billion-Extended Fund Facility (EFF) for Sri Lanka, potentially unlocking more loans for the debt-ridden island nation. The Hindu, in an editorial, cautioned that the IMF decision is no magic pill and comes with a number of conditions, and India, China, Japan and the U.S. need to cooperate if Sri Lanka is indeed able to navigate a difficult economic path.
  2. As China and Russia last week unveiled a broad long-term blueprint for their deepening relations following Xi Jinping’s Moscow visit, we looked at the takeaways for the region, from a joint pledge to work together to push back against the U.S. Indo-Pacific strategy as well as criticism from both countries about attempts to “politicise” multilateral platforms, a stand that could impact this year’s G20 summit in India and prospects for a collective joint statement.
  3. Suhasini Haidar on the cornered former Prime Minister Imran Khan and the latest political crisis unfolding in Pakistan.
  4. Saptaparno Ghosh on Shou Zi Chew, the CEO of TikTok who was in the news last week as he testified before a hostile U.S. Congress, and how the social media giant is getting caught up in U.S.-China tensions.
  5. Suhasini Haidar and Samridhi Tewari on how India’s moratorium on visas has torn Afghan families asunder, and among more than an estimated 60,000 Afghans who have requested visas for India, are a large number of those married to Indian nationals.