  1. Suhasini Haidar writes on ‘A dark shadow on New Delhi’s credibility’, in the wake of the recent American indictment against an Indian national for targeting wanted Khalistani separatists
  2. Happymon Jacob writes on India’s neighbourhood dilemmas, arguing that most South Asian states are sceptical of India’s primacy
  3. T. Ramakrishnan on bridging the trust deficit between India and Sri Lanka
  4. We interviewed Anura Kumara Dissanayake, leader of the leftist JVP in Sri Lanka, who is topping recent polls as the most preferred choice for President
  5. The hypocrisy of Western democracy: The root cause of Western complicity in Palestinian oppression lies in colonialism and imperialism, argues Nissim Mannathukkaren