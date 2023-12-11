December 11, 2023 10:10 am | Updated 10:10 am IST

As the ongoing UN COP-28 climate summit comes to a close in Dubai on December 12, 2023, a draft of the Global Goal on Adaptation (GGA) said all countries must have in place a detailed plan by 2025, to adapt to the current and future impacts of climate change in their countries, and must demonstrate progress in implementing such a plan by 2030. Amid ever-growing climate risks, countries, especially smaller, debt-ridden ones, have an enormous challenge balancing their economic aspirations with mitigation goals.

Jacob Koshy, who has been closely tracking developments at the summit, reports on key takeaways from the document. Read his other dispatches from the summit here: including this profile of Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, ‘The Grand Vizier of COP28’

Loss and damage

Wasting no time at the summit, member-countries agreed to operationalise the loss and damage [L&D] fund on the very first day. A significant development, no doubt, but the L&D fund’s contents need to be easily accessible to those who need it most, in timely fashion, sans pedantic bureaucratic hurdles, and in sufficient quantities. As things stand, there is little guarantee that any of these requirements will be met, The Hindu’s editorial noted. “While the L&D fund is finally online, a lot more needs to be done,” it contented.

India watch

What was India’s position at the summit? Was it all climate talk or did PM Narendra Modi attend to some other business as well, on the summit’s sidelines? In her latest episode of Worldview, Suhasini Haidar brings us the broader outcomes from the crucial international forum. Watch it here.

