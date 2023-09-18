  1. Suhasini Haidar writes on the ‘Winds of change in global governance’
  2. Assessing outcomes of G-20 summit by Rajiv Bhatia
  3. Sanctions for change: On America’s policy towards Iran
  4. Citing ‘inadequate progress’ on rights front, India urges Sri Lanka to keep its promises
  5. Mohamed Muizzu, the frontrunner in the Maldivian election