September 18, 2023 01:57 pm | Updated 02:25 pm IST

https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/view-from-india-five-takeaways-from-the-g20-summit/article67295107.ece

A week since its conclusion, we have had a deeper look at the event. How did PM Modi turn an annual diplomatic event into a grand political spectacle? What will the summit be remembered for? Read this analysis by Ananth Krishnan and Suhasini Haidar.

Meanwhile, PM has called for a virtual review meeting in November before India’s presidency ends. The forum would be a chance to ensure implementation and scrutiny of the decisions made over the weekend, that has been dubbed “India’s G-20 moment”, The Hindu editorial said. In its first official reaction to the September summit, China welcomed the New Delhi Declaration that “reaffirmed” that the G-20 was a forum for “economic cooperation” and “not a platform to resolve geopolitical and security issues.”

https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/new-delhi-declaration-reaffirms-g-20-is-body-for-economic-issues-not-geopolitics-china/article67296205.ece

In her latest episode of World View Suhasini Haidar looks at the big wins at the summit. Watch here:

New partnerships

On the one hand Global South solidarity appears to have acquired some momentum, and on the other, new partnerships are being forged. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday that his country offers its “full and unconditional support” for Russia’s “sacred fight” to defend its security interests, in an apparent reference to the war in Ukraine, and said Pyongyang will always stand with Moscow on the “anti-imperialist” front.

https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/putin-welcomes-kim-jong-un-with-tour-of-rocket-launch-center/article67302115.ece

Our cartoon on the development:

The Top Five:

What we are reading – the best of The Hindu’s Opinion and Analysis.