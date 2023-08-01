  1. Hun Manet | The next-generation dynast- The Western-educated four-star General is set to take over the reins of Cambodia after his father and Prime Minister Hun Sen, who ruled the country with an iron fist for 38 years, announced his decision to step aside after ‘sweeping’ the elections, writes Saumya Kalia.
  2. The SCO is a success story that can get better - Shanghai Cooperation Organization member-states should strengthen strategic communication, deepen practical cooperation, and support each other’s development, writes Ma Jia
  3. No US President can walk back on climate change commitments now: John Kerry - The U.S. Special Envoy for Climate says in an interview with Suhasini Haidar that America is committed to the $100-billion annual fund for developing countries, blames Trump for delay.
  4. ASEAN, a persistence with dialogue, on a trodden path- Without unity, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations’ centrality loses much of its credibility, writes Rajiv Bhatia.
  5. 40 years since ‘Black July’, little space in Sri Lanka to remember the dead-The anti-Tamil pogrom of 1983 claimed thousands of lives and rendered several thousand homeless; The Civil Rights Movement of Sri Lanka termed the series of incidents a ‘holocaust, reports Meera Srinivasan.