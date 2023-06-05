  1. Sujeev Shakya on how geopolitical wrangling over the future of Buddhism between India and China is making some Nepal Buddhists uneasy.
  2. As the 2020 standoff in Eastern Ladakh marks three years, India and China are far from achieving the objective of disengagement and de-escalation and restoration of status quo. Dinakar Peri takes stock of the LAC situation.
  3. Anushka Saxena on China’s latest military moves in Southeast Asia.
  4. Tatiana Belousova looks back on the recent China-Central Asia summit, and writes how Central Asian countries have been able to successfully implement a multi-vectored foreign policy that stretches beyond the Russia-China axis.
  5. Former Ambassador Talmiz Ahmad writes that the results of Turkey’s presidential and parliamentary elections reveal a sharp three-way geographical divide among its voters. The Hindu, in an editorial, said a new term is an opportunity for Mr. Erdoğan, whose legacy has already been marred by his authoritarian tendencies and mismanagement of the economy, to right the wrongs and offer a new inclusive beginning. But it is unclear whether Turkey’s Islamist leader is ready for such a change.