  1. A new chapter in defence and tech | Manoj Joshi on why the India-U.S. initiative on critical and emerging technologies could have a transformative impact on bilateral relations.
  2. Cyberattacks are rising, but there is an ideal patch | India’s G-20 presidentship and summit later this year are ideal opportunities for the crafting of a comprehensive domestic and global cyber security framework, writes Anil K. Antony.
  3. Why did Putin suspend Russia’s participation in New START? | Diksha Munjal explains why Vladimir Putin suspended Russia’s participation in the New START treaty.
  4. Will the Seattle move shield against caste bias? | Sudipta Datta on the implications of the Seattle City Council, on February 21, becoming the first U.S. city to ban caste-based discrimination.
  5. Vivek Ramaswamy: The anti-woke populist | Srinivasan Ramani on Vivek Ramaswamy, the “anti-woke populist” Indian-American entrepreneur and a long-shot candidate in the GOP race.