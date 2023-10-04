  • 10% of the U.S. visa applicants are presently Indians. Further, about 20% of the U.S. student visa applicants and 65% of all H&L-category (employment) visa applicants were Indians. The U.S. Mission in India surpassed its goal of processing one million non-immigrant visa applications in 2023. The Mission has already surpassed the total number of cases processed in 2022 and is processing almost 20% more applications than in pre-pandemic 2019. “Last year, over 1.2 million Indians visited the United States, making this one of the most robust travel relationships in the world”, according to a statement issued by the US Embassy in India 
  • 70% of premature cancer deaths in 2020 were preventable, according to the latest The Lancet Global Health research. About 5.3 million premature deaths from cancer globally in 2020 were preventable, while 30% were treatable. Of the total deaths, 2.9 million were in men, while 2.3 million were in women, the study said, which used the GLOBOCAN 2020 database on cancer mortality from the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) for analysis.
  • 40% of the elderly in India are in the poorest wealth quintile, according to the UNFPA’s India Ageing Report 2023. About 18.7% of the elderly in India in the poorest wealth quintile are living without an income. This level of poverty among the elderly may affect their quality of life and healthcare utilization, the report said. With the decadal growth rate of the elderly population in India currently estimated to be at 41%,  the percentage of the elderly population in the country is projected to double to over 20% of the total population by 2050.
  • 5.25 million out of 49 million people in Sudan have been uprooted since the internal conflict erupted, according to the U.N. Due to the war between the army and RSF, Sudanese nationals face severe consequences of malnutrition, floods, and scorpions so are heavily dependent on aid relief for survival. Due to internal conflicts, including the older ones, Sudan has nearly a 7.1 million displaced population, making it the highest in the world.
  • 23 million people are affected due to pollution from metal-mining across the world, according to recently published research in the journal Science. The report added that people residing on floodplains were most affected by the health hazard as potentially harmful concentrations of toxic waste from metal mining would not only have severe consequences on them but would also affect their livestock and irrigated land.