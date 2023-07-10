  • 243.2 mm was the cumulative rainfall in the monsoon season this year, which is 2 per cent above the normal of 239.1 mm. The eastern and northeastern regions have recorded a 17% deficiency; north India has witnessed 59% excess rainfall and deficiency in south India has reduced from 45% to 23%. The bountiful rains in many parts of India in the first eight days of July have bridged the rainfall deficit for the entire country, according to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) data. 
  • 27,180 “grave violations” were committed against children around the world in 2022. The record-high number verified by the United Nations for the year 2022, included 24,300 violations committed in 2022 and 2,880 committed earlier but verified only in 2022. Violations affected 18,890 children (13,469 boys, 4,638 girls, 783 sex unknown), with the conflicts between Israel and Palestine and Congo and Somalia holding the highest share. “Grave violations” include the recruitment and use of children by combatants, killings and injuries, sexual violence, abductions and attacks on schools and hospitals.
  • 17.01 degrees Celsius was the global average temperature on July 3, marking the hottest day to be ever recorded globally, according to data from the U.S. National Centers for Environmental Prediction. This has surpassed the August 2016 record of 16.92C (62.46F) as heatwaves sizzled around the world. Scientists have attributed the heatwave to climate change, combined with an emerging El Nino pattern. 
  • 340 mass shootings occurred in the U.S. in 2023, according to data collected by the Gun Violence Archive, which defines a mass shooting as an incident in which at least four people are shot, excluding the shooter. At least three people were killed and eight wounded in a mass shooting in Fort Worth, Texas, in a parking lot on July 3, 2023. In a separate shooting incident on the same day, five people were killed and two were injured in Philadelphia. U.S. President Joe Biden condemned the violence and renewed his calls to tighten America’s gun laws.
  • ₹100 per kilogramme was the modal price of tomato on June 30, 2023, in at least 50 cities, most of them in Uttar Pradesh, where the degree of fall in quantity at mandis was relatively high compared to other States. Data from the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution’s Price Monitoring Division show that prices of rice, wheat, tur dal, sugar, milk, tea (loose), potato, onion and tomato had increased from a month earlier. The price of salt alone was unchanged. While the 0.5% month-on-month increase in milk price was the least, the prices of all three essential vegetables had risen, with potato up 8.8%, onion 11.1% higher and tomato almost twice as high as in the last week of May. 