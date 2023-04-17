April 17, 2023 04:57 pm | Updated 05:07 pm IST

Data Point is a stand-alone feature appearing in The Hindu’s opinion pages from Monday to Thursday every week. It uses data and graphs to convey stories and provide opinion-free answers to questions on daily affairs. Topics range from governance and politics to education and sports. The team analyses and interprets numbers to uncover the latest stories of the day, further contextualising data through Data Point podcasts and videos.

Let’s review the stories told through numbers in the first quarter of 2023.

The Economy

Many States expressed frustration over the Fifteenth Finance Commission’s (XVFC) revenue-sharing formula. This friction was explained by data which showed the inter-state variations in the amount received by States compared to their share in central taxes. For example, Tamil Nadu gets back 29 paise for every rupee it gives to the Centre, while Uttar Pradesh and Bihar get ₹2.73 and ₹7.06, respectively.

Telangana Finance Minister T. Harish Rao accused the Centre of “creating hurdles” in the State’s development. Data on off-budget borrowings showed that as of March 2021, Telangana had the highest burden of such loans. Additionally, even without off-Budget borrowings, the debt-to-GSDP ratio exceeded the target in all States, except Karnataka.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated India becoming a toy hub. Data revealed that while India’s toy exports increased considerably, its share in total exports was 200 times smaller than China’s, the largest toy exporter in the world. A data point video, “ Data Point: India’s toy exports rise, but still miles away from China ,” analysed this disparity.

Governance and Policy

We delved into the challenges faced by the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), including payment delays, technological imposition, and insufficient funds. Data revealed that the Centre is yet to clear wages worth thousands of crores in States like West Bengal and Rajasthan. Further, the recently introduced Aadhaar-based payment system (ABPS) could impact many who are yet to complete the relevant formalities.

Our analysis of an RBI study revealed that Indian municipal corporations’ own revenue was less than 1% of GDP, far below that of Brazil and South Africa. Furthermore, taxes earned by the municipal corporations were inadequate to meet their expenditure needs.

Media Freedom and Citizen Rights

The debate around India’s erosion of democratic values resurfaced after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remarks in the U.K. Data showed that India’s score in five indexes evaluated by the V-Dem Institute at Sweden’s University of Gothenburg in 2022 was similar to that during the Emergency era.

Further, when internet shutdowns took place in Punjab, data revealed that India stood first in internet shutdowns across the globe. The government did not have any tools to assess the adverse effect of such restrictive measures on the country’s well-being.

The Income Tax Department raided BBC offices in India a month after the broadcaster released a two-part documentary titled ‘India: the Modi Question.’ Data showed that such raids have more than doubled in recent years, while conviction rates remain poor.

Gender

The crackdown on child marriage in Assam and the Supreme Court’s dismissal of a petition seeking to increase the minimum age of marriage for women in India prompted two data points. The first story showed that educated young women’s awareness and negotiation powers helped increase their median marriage age compared to their mothers and grandmothers. The second analysed the impact of increasing the marital age of women. Despite the legal age of marriage for women being 18, almost 23% of women who were aged between 20 and 24 years in 2019-21 married before their 18th birthday, according to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS). Over 60% of women who were aged between 25 and 29 in 2019-21 married before their 21st birthday, showing that increasing the marital age of women would make the enforceability of the law even more difficult. The topic was further discussed in detail in our Data Point podcast titled, “ What decides women’s marital age — wealth, education or caste ”.

When Nagaland got its first two women MLAs in the 2023 Assembly elections, data showed that the State had a unique situation where despite faring well in socio-economic indicators, women in the State were underrepresented in politics.

Health

We analysed the share of Indians with non-communicable diseases like diabetes and hypertension, finding that awareness, healthy lifestyles, and regular checkups helped control diabetes among women across wealth quintiles. However, there was a rise in younger diabetes patients, and hypertension rates among teenage girls.

With the increase in lifestyle-based non-communicable diseases among Indians it was imperative to check the dietary patterns of the country.

Data from NFHS-5 (2019-21) showed that consumption of fried foods and aerated drinks was relatively higher in Goa and many Northeastern and eastern States. In 2019-21, only 10.6% of women in Tamil Nadu consumed dark green, leafy vegetables daily, the lowest share among all the States.

Interestingly, data from the NFHS also showed that consumption of tobacco in various forms was less in the southern States compared to the northeastern and northern States. Yet, in general, there was a decrease in tobacco consumption, be it in the form of smoked or chewed tobacco across the States.

Education

When the Annual Status of Education Report (Rural) 2022 was released, we investigated the long-term impact of COVID-19 on students’ learning and social skills, finding that their reading and arithmetic abilities have suffered. It was found that the arithmetic skills of students were poor in most of the southern, central and western States compared to students in many northern and eastern States. Further, the reading ability of students was even more degraded.

For instance, in 15 of the 27 States with data, the share of students in Class VIII who could carry out division problems decreased in 2022 compared to 2018. The share of those who could read Standard II-level text decreased in 19 States in 2022 compared to 2018.

Interestingly, the decline in reading and arithmetic skills was more pronounced in States where the share of children taking paid private tuition classes decreased.

Science and Technology

On March 7, 2023, when the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully carried out a controlled re-entry for the decommissioned Megha-Tropiques-1 (MT1), we found that while the number of active and defunct satellites in space has crossed the 10,000 mark in 2023, the fragmentation debris had crossed the 14,000 mark.

We also examined the reasons behind Vodafone-Idea’s downfall, revealing a loss of over 173 million subscribers and a failure to keep pace with rivals’ average revenue per user per month.

Sports

As Test cricket batting is becoming more challenging in the current era, we examined the greatest Test batsmen throughout history. Only 33 batsmen scored at an average of over 50 per innings while playing at least 30 Test matches. In the current era, just three batsmen achieved this — Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne of Australia, and New Zealand’s Kane Williamson, with averages of 60.89, 59.43, and 53.83 runs, respectively.

With the inaugural Women’s Premier League on March 4, our data analysis highlighted the consistent improvement of women’s cricket teams in terms of T20s played, runs per over (RPO), and boundaries per match. Notably, the Indian women’s team is closing the performance gap with their male counterparts.

Global Issues

Pakistan’s economic state worsened after devastating floods last year, leading to spikes in retail and food inflation, according to data. Essential commodity prices rose, and with foreign exchange reserves dipping, thousands of containers with essential food items, raw materials, and medical equipment were held up at ports.

Following the tragic Nepal air crash that killed 68 people, our data team analysed international plane accidents and fatalities. The U.S. topped the list with 1,578 plane crashes and 5,445 deaths. Nepal ranked 12th out of 207 countries in terms of fatalities over the last 30 years.

Prompted by a Stockholm International Peace Research Institute report, we analysed global arms import patterns. Amid the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict, data revealed a significant increase in arms imports to Europe during 2018-2022 compared to previous periods, with the U.S. remaining the largest exporter.

The U.K. revoked Shamima Begum’s citizenship due to her apparent lack of remorse for joining the terrorist group, IS (Islamic State). Our data showed that the share of countries with laws allowing citizenship revocation over national disloyalty increased from 52% to 79% between 2013 and 2020. Moreover, only a small share of women affiliates living under terrorist groups could return to their countries compared to men. This data point also became a video titled, “ Data Point: What happens to Islamic State-affiliated women when they want to return ?”, contextualising the condition of IS returnees who wished to return home.

Fortnightly figures

3,167 was the tiger population in India in 2022, the data released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inaugural session of the commemoration of 50 years of ‘Project Tiger’. Data released also showed that the number of tigers in the country increased by 200 in the past four years. India launched ‘Project Tiger’ on April 1, 1973, to promote tiger conservation.

was the tiger population in India in 2022, the data released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inaugural session of the commemoration of 50 years of ‘Project Tiger’. Data released also showed that the number of tigers in the country increased by 200 in the past four years. India launched ‘Project Tiger’ on April 1, 1973, to promote tiger conservation. 6.3% is India’s economic growth forecast by the World Bank for the financial year 2023-24, citing rising borrowing costs and the current global economic situation. It was estimated to be 6.6 % in October 2022. The World Bank attributed high borrowing costs and slower income growth causing weaker consumption, as well as the government tightening fiscal expenditure to the new estimation.

is India’s economic growth forecast by the World Bank for the financial year 2023-24, citing rising borrowing costs and the current global economic situation. It was estimated to be 6.6 % in October 2022. The World Bank attributed high borrowing costs and slower income growth causing weaker consumption, as well as the government tightening fiscal expenditure to the new estimation. ₹1.6 lakh crore was the GST collection in March 2023, the second-highest monthly collection from the indirect tax. Further, receipts from goods imports rose 8% and inflows from domestic transactions and services imports rose 14% from a year ago. Gross GST collections for 2022-23 are 22% higher than in 2021-22 at ₹18.1 lakh crore, reflecting an average gross monthly collection of almost ₹1.51 lakh crore.

was the GST collection in March 2023, the second-highest monthly collection from the indirect tax. Further, receipts from goods imports rose 8% and inflows from domestic transactions and services imports rose 14% from a year ago. Gross GST collections for 2022-23 are 22% higher than in 2021-22 at ₹18.1 lakh crore, reflecting an average gross monthly collection of almost ₹1.51 lakh crore. 50 was the number of days after which the Mumbai Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against an unknown person, after the death by suicide of Darshan Solanki, a first-year Dalit student at IIT-Bombay. The police charged the person for abetment to suicide and also invoked relevant Sections of the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

was the number of days after which the Mumbai Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against an unknown person, after the death by suicide of Darshan Solanki, a first-year Dalit student at IIT-Bombay. The police charged the person for abetment to suicide and also invoked relevant Sections of the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. 22.7 lakh adults from ten States and Union Territories, in a bid to be called ‘literate,’ appeared for the Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Assessment Test (FLNAT) for 2022-23. More than 40% of the aspirant candidates were from Madhya Pradesh alone. According to Education Ministry data, there are currently 15 to 20 crore illiterate people in India, who do not know how to read and write. The New India Literacy Programme aims to make one crore adults literate this year but relies on volunteer teachers due to insufficient funds.

Chart of the week

The chart shows the results from a data-driven rabies elimination programme in Goa, published in the Nature Journal in May 2022, that revealed a correlation between vaccinating dogs and the number of human rabies cases.

The WHO has estimated that 99% of human rabies cases are transmitted by the bite of infected dogs. The National Action Plan for Dog Mediated Rabies Elimination From India proposed strategic mass dog vaccination as a way forward. According to it, if 70% of the dogs are vaccinated, and if the effort is sustained for three years, rabies could be eliminated.

To know more about issue of stray dog bites check out this data story

Flashback

The gruesome nature of the charges levelled against Ambasamudram Assistant Superintendent of Police Balveer Singh for the torture of detenues (persons held lawfully in custody), has highlighted the prevalence of police brutality in Tamil Nadu. With not even a single policeman convicted, the data point titled, “ Data | No charge sheets, arrests, or convictions in Tamil Nadu for custody deaths in recent years ”, published on April 3, 2023, showed how police officers were rarely held accountable for custodial violence not just in Tamil Nadu but throughout India. On April 19, 2022, the deaths of P. Jayaraj and J. Benicks, a father-son duo who were remanded to judicial custody in Thoothukudi, drove the data team to publish another data point titled, “ Data | Tamil Nadu records most custodial deaths in South India ”. Data showed that despite a large number of custodial deaths being recorded in India, the National Human Rights Commission had not recommended prosecution in even one such case between 2016-17 and 2021-22.

