  • 3,167 was the tiger population in India in 2022, the data released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inaugural session of the commemoration of 50 years of ‘Project Tiger’. Data released also showed that the number of tigers in the country increased by 200 in the past four years. India launched ‘Project Tiger’ on April 1, 1973, to promote tiger conservation.
  • 6.3% is India’s economic growth forecast by the World Bank for the financial year 2023-24, citing rising borrowing costs and the current global economic situation. It was estimated to be 6.6 % in October 2022. The World Bank attributed high borrowing costs and slower income growth causing weaker consumption, as well as the government tightening fiscal expenditure to the new estimation.
  • ₹1.6 lakh crore was the GST collection in March 2023, the second-highest monthly collection from the indirect tax. Further, receipts from goods imports rose 8% and inflows from domestic transactions and services imports rose 14% from a year ago. Gross GST collections for 2022-23 are 22% higher than in 2021-22 at ₹18.1 lakh crore, reflecting an average gross monthly collection of almost ₹1.51 lakh crore.
  • 50 was the number of days after which the Mumbai Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against an unknown person, after the death by suicide of Darshan Solanki, a first-year Dalit student at IIT-Bombay. The police charged the person for abetment to suicide and also invoked relevant Sections of the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. 
  • 22.7 lakh adults from ten States and Union Territories, in a bid to be called ‘literate,’ appeared for the Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Assessment Test (FLNAT) for 2022-23. More than 40% of the aspirant candidates were from Madhya Pradesh alone. According to Education Ministry data, there are currently 15 to 20 crore illiterate people in India, who do not know how to read and write. The New India Literacy Programme aims to make one crore adults literate this year but relies on volunteer teachers due to insufficient funds.