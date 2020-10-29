We have revamped our Data newsletter

Welcome to this week’s The Hindu Data newsletter, The Scatter Plot. Every week, we shall feature the stories published in The Hindu using in-depth data, either simply told with numbers or with extensive data visualisations.

This week, we focused on three issues –

Trends in the upcoming U.S. Presidential elections , & who is doing better among Indian Americans

, & who is doing better among Fuel prices and how do Indians compare with citizens of other nations in terms of who are paying the most at the fuel pump

A) Polls to the U.S. Presidential elections conclude on November 4 and with barely ten days to go, the Democratic nominee and former vice president Joe Biden seems to have the edge, according to various opinion polls. The Hindu looked at an aggregate of opinion polls in the U.S. as of October 17 to show this in the lead-up to the elections. A weighted average of opinion polls as of that date showed Mr. Biden having a 10.7 percentage point lead over President Donald Trump, a number that has narrowed slightly to 9.1 points as of October 25, but is still considered healthy for the former.

The support for Mr Biden is even more pronounced among the Indian American (U.S. Citizens of Indian origin) community. On key questions – who they intended to vote for, net approval, Mr Biden scored much better than Mr Trump among the respondents in a survey titled, “The 2020 Indian American Attitudes Survey”.

Cultural reasons – intolerance towards minorities and the influence of Christian evangelicalism in particular– were offered as the key reasons for the opposition to the Republican Party even as the Democrat Party was chosen by 39% of the respondents (over less than 20% for the GOP) as doing a better job of handling U.S.- India relations.

B) One of the major impact of the COVID-19 pandemic the world over has been reduction in global crude prices. This has however not resulted in lowered retail prices – petrol, diesel, etc for the Indian consumer as the government has continued to increase the excise component of the overall prices to garner more revenue from retail consumption of the fuel. The price of crude oil in October is 42% lower than what it was at the start of FY21, while the price of petrol increased by 12% in the same period.

Petrol prices between April and June 2020 increased only in eight countries (including India) among 59 for whom prices were studied and consumers from only India and Pakistan (~17% of day’s income) spent more than 10% of their daily income on fuel (on an average).

There is some good news for India’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic – the virus’ spread had peaked by mid-September and daily cases and deaths were on a decline in the past month or so. While the U.S., India and Brazil continued to account for more than half the cases in the world, cases were on a steady decline in India and on a downward trend in Brazil. The U.S., on the other hand is undergoing yet another increase in cases heading towards a third peak.

Daily Trackers & Updates

The Hindu maintains a live coronavirus tracker that breaks down the spread of the virus and fatalities (among other variables) by country, continental region and intra-country break-up (U.S. & India) here - https://www.thehindu.com/coronavirus/world-tracker/

We also maintain a daily tracker specifically for Indian States that includes a comparison of testing and positivity rates for Indian States.

Data-based opinion article of the week

Migrant labourers on their way home to Saharsa arrive in Patna in March soon after a nationwide lockdown was imposed to control the spread of the pandemic. Ranjeet Kumar

M.V. Rajeev Gowda & Akash Satyawali look at various socio-economic indicators in Bihar to evaluate the rule of Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) in coalition with various partners since 2005.

Data-driven report of the week

Pon Vasanth B.A. and Serena Josephine break down the COVID-19 response journey in the State of Tamil Nadu – the decline in daily cases & deaths, hospital bed availability, case fatality rate, district wise spread among others.

A Data-blast from the past

People shout slogans during a protest against Bolivia’s President Evo Morales in La Paz, Bolivia, on November 9, 2019. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Elections in Bolivia returned the Movimiento el Socialismo (MAS) to power again, nearly a year after MAS leader and former president Evo Morales resigned, alleging a coup. Interestingly Bolivia, a lowly developed Latin American country with vast mineral resources and a diverse demography, had witnessed 23 coup attempts between 1950 and 2019, the highest in the world for that period.

*The Hindu’s Data Team includes journalists Vignesh Radhakrishnan, Sumant Sen, Naresh Singaravelu and Srinivasan Ramani