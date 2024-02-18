Thus spake Rao. On memory, federalism, and religion in politics after the fall of the Babri Masjid

February 18, 2024 04:41 pm | Updated 04:41 pm IST

P.V. Narasimha Rao steered the Congress and the country during a very crucial period of history, from 1991 to 1996. Three forces that continue to reshape the country and the party were gathering momentum then — Mandal, Mandir, and Market. Scholar Vinay Sitapati explains how the BJP attempts to aggregate all the three in its favour, and the honour to Rao is the latest arrow from its quiver.

In conferring the Bharat Ratna — the highest civilian award of the country — on Rao, the BJP has claimed his legacy, which the Congress never wholeheartedly owned up. He was the first Prime Minister of India from the south; H.D. Deve Gowda was the second and the last.

Rao was a scholar politician and thought deeply about the issues confronting the country, including the rising tide of Hindutva under his watch. What he said in the aftermath of the demolition of the Babri Masjid on December 6, 1992 is worth recalling. His erudition and humility, which come with the depth of knowledge, were remarkable in a speech he delivered on December 21 that year in response to a no-confidence motion against his government. You could read the transcript of the speech here:

I am flagging three points in the speech that are much more relevant today than when he made them.

The first is about the collective memory of society. Rao said the country should consider the events of December 6 as an aberration of the culture of tolerance that existed in India for millennia and erase it from national memory. This is a familiar trope of centrist politics, including that of the Indian National Congress. Conflicts are overlooked and de-emphasised. This comes from an understanding that many conflicts are not amenable to resolution. This is at one level denial, but part of centrist nation-building strategy, with the assumption that these conflicts will fade with the passage of time. Official history writing and curriculum spoke about the national movement as a non-violent one, and underplayed violent incidents, including the massacres that accompanied Independence. On the same lines, Rao called for total obliteration of the events of December 6 from national memory. Radical politics of the left and the right recall and restate past conflicts for the purpose of present-day politics. For instance, in 2021, on the eve of the 75th Independence Day, the Union government declared that August 14 will be observed every year as ‘Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas’ or Partition Horrors Remembrance Day. Radical politics of both the left and the right insist on having a solution to every problem. That is why we encounter the phrase ‘final solution’ in such political discourses quite often. Rao, on the other side, philosophised his prevarication on issues. Not taking a decision was also a decision, he once said. Some problems would resolve themselves, without his intervention, he said.

The second point Rao mentioned in this speech was about federalism, in the context of the criticism over not dismissing the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh led by Kalyan Singh in time to prevent the demolition of the mosque. He pointed out that the only time Article 356 was put to the test in a real situation was this, and it failed. The Centre can exercise powers under Article 356 when there is a breakdown of the constitutional machinery in a State. “When does that moment arise when we conclude that the governance of the State cannot be carried on according to the provisions of the Constitution? So, these are some of the difficulties. If only one word had been there, in Article 356, which says, “a situation has arisen” — if, after that, it could have been added — “is likely to arise”, Rao said. He was speaking two years before the Supreme Court’s judgment in S.R. Bommai v Union of India, which held that Article 356 is justified only when there is a breakdown of constitutional machinery and not administrative machinery. Could a federal system function if the Centre were to act on the assumption that a State government would fail to uphold the constitutional order? Those who berate Rao for his failure to protect the masjid should reflect on this question.

The third point he made was about the use of religion in electoral politics. His current admirers would not be very happy to read that. It is worth quoting in extenso.

“I have nothing against a religious issue, I have nothing against religion, but a religious issue being brought into politics election after election after election cannot be accepted. This will have to be looked into and this will have to be effectively checked. If there is a party which takes to arms, for instance, if the candidate of one party has an AK-47 and moves with it and the other candidate has nothing, it is an unequal fight. If a party takes Ram as the spokesman of the party and affects the minds and hearts of people day in and day out, whereas the other party does not even utter this because it is a secular party, does not want to make use of that as an issue, then it is again an unequal fight and the Constitution does not, in my view, allow such unequal fight. The field has to be even for both teams, those who are participating in the elections would have to participate based on certain guidelines, certain principles which are common to all and which are defined very clearly in the Constitution. This will have to be looked into. This is fair to both of us. Let Ram remain where he remains, let us fight based on other issues which are much more important from the point of view of the people and that is the only way of making the Constitution work in its right spirit. I appeal to the other parties who are thinking perhaps that religious issues are going to be a permanent asset to them, they will not be a permanent asset to them. The people of India can see through the game very easily and very quickly; maybe in one election or another election, the next election, they will see through it and perhaps you will be wasting five years doing nothing except raising unnecessary slogans. So, I would like this to be gone into.”

A lot has happened since these words were spoken, and there is no daylight between religion and politics as things stand today. The Supreme Court held recently that the secretive electoral bond scheme made the arena of electoral contest uneven, and declared it unconstitutional.

Rao should have been an icon of Indian liberalism. But the fact that he is not, speaks to the reasons for the collapse of the Indian liberal project as much as the creativity of the Hindutva project that constantly expands its pantheon.

Federalism Tract: Notes on Indian Diversity

Reading too much

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi refused to read out the customary address to the State Assembly because it contained what he termed “misleading claims and facts” in numerous passages. Reading them out, he claimed, would have made the Governor’s address “a constitutional travesty”. The real travesty is not in a formal address containing questionable claims, but in a Governor who disagrees profoundly with its policy while remaining in office, our editorial said.

One Nation, Many Voices

The Tamil Nadu Assembly on February 14, 2024, ‘unanimously’ adopted two resolutions against the Union government’s ‘One Nation, One Election’ proposal and the proposed delimitation after 2026.

Lost in translation

The Kannada Language Comprehensive Development (Amendment) Bill, 2024, was tabled in the State Legislative Assembly, making it mandatory for all business establishments in the State to display name boards with 60% of text in Kannada in the upper half of the boards.

Shop signboards in Kannada are inspiring a ton of memes as we find out, meanwhile.

Not a fair deal

Should there be a law to provide quotas in politics for women or can the political parties increase representation by offering more tickets for women? What is the winnability of women candidates in polls? These questions have been central to the debates around women’s political representation in India. Available data from the recently concluded Rajasthan Assembly election show that the chances of women candidates are lower than men, suggesting a reluctance among voters to vote for them.

Assam Frontier

The BJP government in Assam is keen to pass a Bill to curb evangelism and ban polygamy in the State, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced. The State Cabinet passed a Bill banning “faith healing” as the government alleged that it was meant to convert the tribal population in the State, and that the religious balance between communities was threatened. At the same time, a Hindu outfit in the State has given an ultimatum to church-run schools to remove Christian symbols as they allegedly influence students to convert.

