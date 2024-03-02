Soldiers of the world: whose wars are they fighting?

March 02, 2024 12:01 pm | Updated 12:01 pm IST

Dozens of Indians ended up as fighters in the Russia-Ukraine war, on the side of Russia. Not that they wanted to, but they ended up there. Economic distress forced them to take up uncertain and dangerous opportunities, without exactly knowing where they were headed.

Are they different from soldiers that fight for their own country? Or, why do soldiers become soldiers? Do they become soldiers to fight and die for the nation? Or is it just a job? Of course, popular culture and politics valorise the military, and celebrate the deaths of soldiers as martyrdom, but does anyone really want to die?

This week, a soldier of the U.S. Air Force set himself ablaze outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C., while declaring that he “will no longer be complicit in genocide”. “I am an active duty member of the U.S. Air Force, and I will no longer be complicit in genocide. I’m about to engage in an extreme act of protest, but compared to what people have been experiencing in Palestine at the hands of their colonisers, it’s not extreme at all. This is what our ruling class has decided will be normal,” he reportedly said. His last words were “Free Palestine”.

The Indian military before Independence was fighting for a colonial government. An estimated 74,000 Indian soldiers died in World War I. In World War II, 2.5 million Indians fought for the British empire. Indians, in fact, fought on both sides in World War II. Did they fight for India? Or the British? Or for Japan and Germany? Complex questions, but you can find some insights here.

The Indian military was divided into Indian and Pakistani military after Independence and Partition; and the same officers and men were to take aim at each other, as soldiers of enemy nations, in wars that followed between the two countries.

Soldiers are normal humans who end up taking guns. They do not sign up to kill other human beings or to die. But they can end up doing both. Several Israeli soldiers have, for instance, spoken openly about their disapproval of their government’s war on Palestinians. The American soldier, who decided to set himself ablaze rather than continue his life as a soldier, leaves us a sad tale. Or a query — whose wars are they fighting?

Hope and optimism

“Are you hopeful and optimistic about the future?” Harvard philosopher Michael Sandel was asked at an event organised by The Indian Express recently. The discussion was about rising tides of intolerance and authoritarianism around the world. “Hope and optimism are different... I do not have many reasons to be optimistic... But hope, is different. We can hope, even when we are not optimistic,” he said. (The quotes are not exact, but meanings to this effect.)

I was encouraged by the possibility of this distinction between hope and optimism.

Political philosopher Rajeev Bhargava’s writings in The Hindu were published as a book titled, Between Hope and Despair. I had a conversation with him on what makes thinkers swing between these two emotions. You could listen to that here.

An incident that I heard about, and a personal loss also gave me hope this week.

A government official related to me the story of a young girl in a north Indian State who stood up for her Muslim boyfriend. The couple checked into a highway lodge for some privacy. The lodge manager thought it was his patriotic duty to alert the police about this extreme national security threat. The police station in-charge arrived, in all alacrity that the situation demanded. But he was in for a surprise. “You talk to me, you scoundrel... He is my boyfriend and who are you?” the girl demanded to know even as the police tried to corner the boy. The police had to beat a hasty retreat, after the girl threatened them with a complaint of harassment.

There is hope.

To the Sandel lecture, I had carried an old copy of his book, The Tyranny of Merit, to get it signed by him. I left the book on my chair and got a cup of chai from two metres away. In barely 30 seconds, my book was gone — as in, someone stole it. I was seriously disappointed.

But in hindsight, I think differently. When people steal books, we have hope.

Federalism Tracts - Notes on Indian Diversity

Are States getting funds they are entitled from the Centre?

Agitations by different State governments in New Delhi have highlighted many disquieting issues in the practice of fiscal federalism in India. A detailed explainer on the issues at stake can be found here.

Mining a case: ED in T.N.

Can the Enforcement Directorate, or the Centre, investigate any suspected offence in any State? This is the question that Tamil Nadu raised in the Supreme Court over the summons issued by the agency to several District Collectors in the State. While the State argued that this was a violation of federalism, the ED argued in the SC that the State government, by not cooperating with it, was violating the principles of federalism. The SC sided with the ED’s argument.

Swinging Court

In the electoral bonds verdict, the Supreme Court upheld the citizens’ right to information over the donors’ right to privacy by calling for a bridge between citizens’ right to information and free political expression while condemning the nexus between big money and politics. In the Chandigarh mayoral poll verdict, the SC categorically asserted that free and fair elections were part of the basic structure of the Indian Constitution.

Centre to examine Ladakh demand for autonomy

A Ladakhi delegation, comprising civil society members, decided to postpone a hunger strike following an assurance from the Centre to examine the constitutionality of its demands. Ladakh has been demanding tribal protection for the Union Territory under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution since its separation from Jammu and Kashmir in 2019 following the abrogation of Article 370. The Sixth Schedule allows the protection of the tribal population and enables the establishment of Autonomous District Councils, which make laws on health, employment, education, etc.

People without borders

The Mizoram government will not collect the biometric details of refugees from Myanmar and Bangladesh in the State, Chief Minister Lalduhoma told the Assembly on February 29. The people across these international boundaries share ethnic links. The State government has protested the Centre’s directive to identify the refugees.