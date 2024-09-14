September 14 is observed every year as Hindi Diwas to commemorate the day in 1949 that the Constituent Assembly reached a compromise formula on the most contentious of all issues it debated — language. The Munshi-Ayyangar formula, as it came to be known later, became Articles 343-351 of the Indian Constitution. The compromise avoided a ‘national language’ and Hindi was labelled the ‘official language of the Union’, while English would continue to be used ‘for all official purposes’. This arrangement was announced initially for 15 years, i.e. until 1965, and Hindi was to be progressively introduced into official use in the meantime. Ahead of the 1965 deadline, the use of Hindi and English for official communication was extended indefinitely.

The discussion on a national language was so complicated and contentious that the Constituent Assembly waited until other issues were discussed and resolved before taking this up. But the compromise formula itself left enough openings for the conflict to fester. Hindi enthusiasts then were mollified with constitutional provisions that placed the language on a pedestal, though it was denied the status of national language.

Article 344(1) provides for the formation of a Commission by the President, which should have a Chairman and members representing languages listed in the Eighth Schedule (which started with 14 and now has 22). The purpose of the Commission is to make recommendations for the progressive use of Hindi for official purposes of the Union and restricting the use of English.

Article 351 states it is the Union government’s duty to promote the spread of Hindi so that it becomes “a medium of expression for all elements of the composite culture of India” and to assimilate elements of forms and expressions from Hindustani and languages listed in the Eighth Schedule.

What is Hindi today is itself a question of intense debate. India has 121 languages spoken by at least 10,000 people, and there are over a thousand more with fewer number of speakers.

In recent years, moves by the Centre to expand the use of Hindi have stirred protests in non-Hindi regions.

There is a Parliamentary Committee on Official Language, which was constituted under the provisions of Section 4 of the Official Languages Act, 1963, in 1976. The committee comprises 30 members of Parliament, of which 20 are from the Lok Sabha and 10 from the Rajya Sabha. Union Home Minister Amit Shah was unanimously re-elected its Chairperson recently. Mr. Shah is an ardent promoter of the Hindi language, which he maintains is not about replacing regional and Indian languages, but English.

In many non-Hindi regions of India, however, Hindi is considered more threatening than English; and they would rather continue to use English as the link language.

How does this square with the BJP’s ambitions in non-Hindi States, particularly Tamil Nadu? The BJP did not win a single seat in the State in the Lok Sabha election this year, but it managed to increase its vote share, which for the first time crossed double digits.

In West Bengal, too, the BJP made significant advances, but one of the reasons why it is still viewed with suspicion by regionalists is the party’s stridency on promoting Hindi.

One of the reasons for the decimation of the Congress in Tamil Nadu was its early attempts to promote Hindi. Mahatma Gandhi and other nationalist leaders, including Tamilian C. Rajagopalachari, also called Rajaji, promoted Hindi for the purpose of national integration. Rajaji would later on turn into a strong opponent of Hindi promotion in Tamil Nadu. But the spread of Hindi is happening independent of its promotion by the Centre and resistance by regional forces. Hindi speakers are increasing as a proportion of the total population of India — they went up from 41.9% in 1971 to 46.5% by 2011. The trend will be sharper when the new census (the 2021 Census was not conducted) takes place. Hindi speakers have more children, and they are moving to non-Hindi States. These demographic shifts will spread Hindi, more than any official promotion of the language. Simultaneously, nearly all non-Hindi communities have declining fertility rates and their share in the population is shrinking.

In Karnataka, a regional outfit has called for a counter-mobilisation against the Hindi Diwas on Saturday.

God of all things

A sculptor who had to hurry the construction of a statue of Maratha warrior king Shivaji is caught in a political storm, after it collapsed, putting the BJP on the defensive in election-bound Maharashtra. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had personally inaugurated the statue, also had to personally apologise for its collapse. My colleague Maitri Porecha has a gripping account of the overturned life of Jaydeep Apte.

The BJP stands for a consolidated national identity politics, but it is also clever in using regional identity to bolster its claim — whether it is in Gujarat, or Odisha recently, or Maharashtra. The party’s usual strategy is to repurpose a local icon with some Hindutva twist, as it has tried to do with Shivaji. The Mumbai airport was renamed in 1999 from the previous Sahar Airport to Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport. The word ‘Maharaj’ was added later by the Narendra Modi government as some actors in State politics raised it as a demand.

Designing Elections

How elections are designed — how constituencies are drawn and redrawn, who gets to vote, how votes are counted and converted into seats or outcome — determines the character of representative democracy. Germany has recently redesigned its electoral architecture, and India must take note of this.

Meanwhile, the extreme right and the extreme left in Germany are making electoral advances, which is about the continuing unravelling of the western liberalism that held together the centrist middle.

The main Opposition party in Germany now advocates cultural integration of migrants, and also a policy of encouraging migrants to relocate to a third country. Migration and demographic shifts are upending politics and social relations across the world. India is no different, and in fact, the politics of the country is being reshaped by demographic and economic imbalances across regions, and the movement of people across internal and external boundaries.

Framing the contest in Jharkhand

The first round of any electoral battle is about how the contest is framed. In Jharkhand, the BJP and the JMM are trying to frame the upcoming Assembly election according to their politics. The BJP wants it to be Muslims vs the rest, and for the JMM, it is tribals vs the rest. By raising allegations of illegal immigration of Bangladeshis, the BJP is trying to turn the question of tribal land alienation into a communal one. This framing also overlooks the flooding of the State by non-tribals, and the distress outmigration of tribals to other regions. My colleague Abhinay Lakshman travelled to the region and wrote this in-depth piece.

Tribals are shrinking as a proportion of the State’s population, and politically mobilised sections of the population resist Christian missionaries and Hindu ones with the same zeal.

