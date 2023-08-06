August 06, 2023 04:30 pm | Updated 04:50 pm IST

The cast and script for the 2024 electoral theatre are getting clearer through fast-paced developments on many fronts

An ever strident assertion of (Hindu) nationalism was at play last week: India imposed restrictions on the import of laptops in a throwback to the protectionist era we thought was long gone. Another civil society organisation was barred from receiving foreign financial aid. And another mosque is being examined to find whether it was a temple once upon a time, in a process aided by the judiciary.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court (SC) has started hearing legal and constitutional challenges to the Centre’s decision that stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special constitutional status and Statehood, and bifurcated it into two Union Territories. The SC is hearing these cases four years after the act. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) move came soon after the 2019 parliamentary victory; the SC’s decision on it will be ahead of the 2024 campaign.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi got a shot in the arm after the SC stayed his conviction in a defamation case by a Gujarat court that had led to his eviction from the Lok Sabha. The Gujarat High Court (HC) had refused to stay the conviction earlier and the SC pointed out that there was no reasoning for the maximum punishment of two years that ensured the disqualification of Mr. Gandhi. The Lok Sabha secretariat that immediately dislodged him from the House has not restored his membership two days after the apex court order.

The claim of a group of Hindus that they have a right to worship deities placed inside the Gyanvapi mosque premises in Varanasi is being heard by the judiciary sympathetically. An order by a District Court for a survey by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) of the mosque premises has now been upheld by the SC, with little clarity on the purpose. There is a law that mandates all places of worship retain their character as they stood on August 15, 1947. Mosque officials pleaded before the SC for a stay on the survey, using this law. The Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud said that the objection to the survey on this ground was open to argument, and an ASI survey was only an “interlocutory” decision. Effectively, through the ASI survey, the judiciary is trying to collect evidence for the plaintiff. If it can be claimed, on evidence, that the mosque was never a mosque, and it was a temple on 15th August 1947, the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, can end up doing what it was meant to avoid — covert yet another masjid into a temple.

While Rahul Gandhi has emerged as the primary challenger to Mr. Modi, regional parties and leaders are scrambling to secure their interests in the emerging landscape. The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) partnered in opposing central legislation that cuts down the power of Delhi regional government. The AAP had enthusiastically supported the dismantling of the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir. Now, regional parties such as the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) are in the BJP camp in support of the move against the AAP. Curiously enough, the BJD believes that what has been done to the AAP government in Delhi cannot happen to other States such as Odisha or Rajasthan — exactly what the AAP had thought when it celebrated the assault on the status of J&K in 2019. Meanwhile, the BJD’s new love affair with the BJP in Delhi has confused the BJP State unit in Odisha. It’s the same with the BJP State unit in Telangana.

In arguments in the SC on the dilution of Article 370, one of the central debates is who inherits the constituent power of the J&K Constituent Assembly. Clause (3) of Article 370 gave the President power to notify the Article “inoperative” or modify it. But a proviso had made it “necessary” that such a move would have to be recommended by the J&K Constituent Assembly.

The enthusiasm to unearth facts that suits the nation is evident in the ASI survey of the Gyanvapi mosque, but there is a simultaneous attempt to hide facts that apparently hurt the national sentiment! In fact, both the processes are more about sentiment than anything else. In a bizarre case of shooting the messenger, the government has suspended of the Director of the International Institute for Population Sciences (IIPS), K.S. James. The IIPS prepares the National Family Health Surveys (NFHS) and reports to the Health Ministry. In recent years, the government has taken a hostile approach towards the release of any data, even by its own agencies that reveal inconvenient truths about its policies and their outcomes, rather than using them as feedback, our editorial points out.

The line between myth and fact might be a thin one, and the Kerala Communist Party of India (Marxist) landed itself in soup after its leader and Assembly Speaker referred to Ganapathi, the Hindu god of beginnings, as a myth. Following a backlash by Hindu organisations, the CPI (M) has walked back its position.

Federalism Tract: Notes on Indian Diversity

Line in water

The United Naga Council, an apex body of Nagas in Manipur, has asked the State government to immediately start the exercise to update the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Hindi, other languages bhai-bhai

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Hindi must be ‘finally’ accepted without opposition, even if the pace of acceptance is slow.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said Mr. Shah’s was a blatant attempt to subjugate non-Hindi speakers. “Tamil Nadu rejects any form of Hindi hegemony and imposition. Our language and heritage define us; we won’t be enslaved by Hindi,” he said.

Meanwhile, the BJP government in Gujarat — a party stronghold that is also home to Mr. Shah and Mr. Modi — is expanding access to English in the State.