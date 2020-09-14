Welcome to Parliament Watch, a newsletter from The Hindu that will be your one-stop guide to the day's developments in the corridors of power. We are sending this to you as you have subscribed to our Political Analysis newsletter.

It was a smooth start for the monsoon session of Parliament, where the members met for the first time after the COVID-19 induced-lockdown. Members were seen donning face masks and face shields. Smartphones and tablets replaced physical papers. Papers were virtually laid on the table. The members were asked to remain seated while speaking. This was the new normal in the House.

Owing to physical distancing norms, the sessions were simultaneously held in four places: chambers of both Houses and galleries of both Houses. Seats were allocated to parties instead of persons. It was left to the political parties to allocate seats to the members.

However, not every member was initially comfortable with the new normal. When DMK's Lok Sabha member T.R. rose to speak, Speaker Om Birla remarked: "Mr. Baalu is a senior parliamentarian, he is finding it difficult to speak while seated." Mr. Baalu was not alone. "You can sit and oppose," the Speaker told Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury once.

Some adapted to the transition quickly. BJD's Bhartruhari Mahtab chose to lay his speech on the table of the House, while Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's smartphone was his ready reckoner to quote lines from the Bills.

Bills passed

Lok Sabha passed two Bills - The National Commission for Homoeopathy Bill, 2020, and The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill, 2020, within 30 minutes. These bills were already cleared by Rajya Sabha during the Budget session. Eight Bills were introduced in the Lower House and one Bill was withdrawn.

Harivansh re-elected as Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha

As the Upper House convened at 3 p.m., 15 newly-elected members took oath as Rajya Sabha members, with many of them taking oath in their native language.

As the members were taking their oath, Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu, who noted a few members moving out of their seat and visiting others, asked the MPs to not to move around until the end of monsoon session.

Obituary references were read by Mr. Naidu for former President Pranab Mukherjee; three sitting members Beni Prasad Verma, M.P. Veerendra Kumar and Amar Singh; fourteen ex-members; and for renowned Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj. The House was adjourned for an hour as a mark of respect in memory of the departed leaders.

The House reconvened sharply at 4.41 p.m. The Chairman asked the MPs to bear with any teething troubles since it was an unprecedented session held during the times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Even as the productivity of the House has been declining steadily for the last 25 years, the overall productivity of the last 3 sessions of the Parliament has been 94.3%,” Mr. Naidu noted. On a day when Hindi Diwas is observed, Mr. Naidu said: “While encouraging Hindi, also promote your mother tongue. No language is superior, no language is inferior,” and gave a formula for the same: “no imposition, no opposition".

BJP president and party MP J.P. Nadda proposed Harivansh’s name for the Deputy Chairman of the Upper House. Leader of the House Thavarchand Gehlot seconded it. The Opposition fielded Manoj Kumar Jha for the post. Mr. Harivansh was re-elected as Deputy Chairman by voice vote.

In the Zero Hour members of the House raised issues about NEET examinations, States suspending labour laws and draft Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).

After rushing through the Zero Hour, four bills — The Salaries and Allowances of Ministers (Amendment) Bill, 2020; The Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill, 2020; The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020; and The Indian Medicine Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020 — were introduced in the Rajya Sabha through voice vote.

Chairman Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the Rajya Sabha for day to reconvene at 9 a.m. on September 15.

Meanwhile, around 30 members of Parliament and 50 other staffers have tested positive for coronavirus as they took mandatory COVID-19 test before attending the monsoon session on Monday, news agency PTI quoted sources.