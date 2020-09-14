Kangana vs Kamra in Parliament

Welcome to Parliament Watch, a newsletter from The Hindu that will be your one-stop guide to the day's developments in the corridors of power. We are sending this to you as you have subscribed to our Political Analysis newsletter.

Starting today Rajya Sabha will be convened in the morning and Lok Sabha in the afternoon. It is now mandatory for the members to introduce themselves and mention where they are seated before speaking.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan gave an elaborate statement on COVID-19 management in the country, a day after he presented the same in Lok Sabha. The House is scheduled to have a short-duration discussion on the pandemic tomorrow. He also moved the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020 on behalf of his colleague AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik, who is recovering from COVID-19.

Rajya Sabha gave its approval for the Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020, but not before the opposition raised issues if poor safety standards, privatisation of Air India, and exorbitant airfares.

Congress MP K.C. Venugopal accused the government of favourtism in awarding all six airport privatisation contracts to the Adani Group. "You are converting AAI (Airport Authority of India) to AAA, Airport Authority of Adani," he said. His party colleague Vivek Tankha wondered why media personnel who flouted safe distancing norms while covering Kangana Ranaut's travel were let off with a warning, but stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra was banned for three months.

Trinamool Congress member Dinesh Trivedi, while lauding the government's Vande Bharat mission to repatriate stranded Indians during COVID-induced lockdown, reminded the Minister that the mission would not be a success if there was no Air India. Left leaders Binoy Viswom and Jharna Das highlighted the plight of employees who were laid off. BJD's Prasanna Acharya lamented India fared below Pakistan and North Korea in aviation safety rankings.

BJP MPs GVL Narasimha Rao and Lt. Gen. (Retd.) D.P. Vats vouched for "complete transparency" in developing airports. The members highlighted some of the government's landmark schemes such as UDAN, Vande Bharat mission, and lifeline UDAN initiative. The objective of the Prime Minister is to make air travel safer and accessible for all sections of society and not just for the elite, Mr. Rao said.

Notable in Zero Hour mentions was Samajwadi Party MP and actor Jaya Bachchan's speech slamming those who 'vilified Bollywood'. Even though she didn't take names, it was evident that Lok Sabha MP and Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan was her target. In Lok Sabha yesterday, he spoke about the alleged drug cartel in the film industry. “I hope the government tells these people who have made their earning, name, and fame in this industry to stop using such language... The government should stand by the entertainment industry," she submitted. Congress member Anand Sharma spoke about rising suicides and the neglect of mental health. Vikas Mahatme (BJP) sought censorship for web-series, while Chhaya Verma and P.L. Poonia, both from Congress, sought to increase more working days under MGNREGA to benefit migrant labourers who returned home.

In the Lok Sabha

The Lok Sabha assembled at 3 p.m. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh delivered a statement on "Developments on our borders in Ladakh".

“I met my Chinese counterpart on Sept. 4 and conveyed our concerns, including heavy deployment and unilateral change of status quo. We want that India and China work together to resolve issues, but at the same time Indian government is committed to safeguarding the country's security and sovereignty,” he said as part of his statement.

Many members in the House tried to raise questions as soon as he finished speaking, but the Speaker denied time to them by saying "The House has already agreed to not raise any questions on the statements made by the [Defence] Minister".

Matters of urgent public importance discussed included the NEET examination, online education, official languages in Jammu and Kashmir, and the assault on a COVID-19 patient in an ambulance in Kerala.

The Lok Sabha passed two Bills before it was adjourned at around 8 p.m., till 3.30 p.m. on Wednesday: the Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Bill, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020.